18 people dead or missing due to floods in Central region

Ongoing severe flooding and torrential rain in the Central region have resulted in 18 deaths and eight people reported missing as of the morning of October 30.

Additionally, heavy rainfall has inundated over 128,000 homes, disrupted transportation, and forced the emergency evacuation of nearly 26,000 residents.

The hardest-hit areas include Quang Tri, Quang Ngai, Lam Dong provinces, Hue and Da Nang City.

This morning, October 30, the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment released an updated report on flooding and damage in the Central provinces and cities.

Many places in Hoi An and Phu Xuan wards in Da Nang City have been deeply flooded, the naval forces have to use boats to reach the people. (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

As of 6 a.m. on October 30, floods have caused ten fatalities, eight missing persons and 22 injuries in Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang, Quang Ngai and Lam Dong.

Reports indicated that 51 homes were destroyed or swept away, while approximately 90 communes and wards experienced flooding up to two to three meters deep. In addition, widespread damage has occurred to crops, livestock and local infrastructure.

Regarding rail transport, the Van Xa – Hue section has been closed, and passenger trains departing from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, from Hanoi and Da Nang, and from Hue and Da Nang have been temporarily suspended.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s Standing Office for Disaster Prevention and Control also reported that, as of this morning, local authorities in the Central region have evacuated 7,862 households, totaling 25,878 people, from areas at risk of landslides and flooding, with the largest numbers in Hue City and Da Nang City.

