Severe flooding isolates thousands downstream of Vu Gia–Thu Bon rivers

Floodwaters continued to rise in the downstream areas of the Vu Gia and Thu Bon rivers in Da Nang City on the morning of October 28, isolating thousands of households and submerging many roads under one to two meters of water.

Rising floodwaters in the lower Thu Bon River submerge parts of Dien Ban Ward under nearly two meters of water.

According to the Central Regional Center for Hydrology and Meteorology, as of the morning of October 28, water levels on the Vu Gia, lower Thu Bon, and Tam Ky rivers continued to fluctuate, while the upper section of the Thu Bon River had peaked and was slowly receding.

Specifically, at 8 a.m., the Vu Gia River at Ai Nghia measured 10.03 meters, 1.03 meters above Level 3 alert—down 0.02 meters from one hour earlier. The Thu Bon River at Nong Son reached 17.6 meters (0.6 meters above Level 2 alert), down 0.1 meters; at Giao Thuy, 9.63 meters (0.83 meters above Level 3), down 0.03 meters; at Cau Lau, 5.3 meters (1.3 meters above Level 3), down 0.02 meters; and at Hoi An, 3.12 meters, or 0.12 meters above Level 3. The Tam Ky and Han rivers remained at Level 2 alert.

Despite precautionary measures, many residents’ belongings are submerged by the floodwaters.

At Dien Ban Dong Ward, reporters observed that floodwaters rose rapidly—by 10 to 20 centimeters within just 30 minutes—leaving many streets deeply inundated. Residents quickly elevated their belongings and essential goods to prevent damage.

Pham Ngoc Cuong, a resident of Quarter 2A in Dien Ban Dong Ward, said, “At around 2 a.m., the water began rising on the street. By 5 a.m., it was nearly half a meter deep inside the house, so my wife and I had to raise all the electrical appliances to keep them from getting wet.”

Residents in flood-hit areas bring their children to safety.

In other areas, such as Triem Dong, Phu Chiem, and Triem Trung, floodwaters reached depths of one to two meters, forcing residents to move to upper floors for safety. Nguyen Thanh Viet from Triem Trung recounted, “We spent the whole night moving things upstairs, but the water still came in—nearly a meter deep, submerging almost everything. We haven’t seen a flood this big since 2007.”

The rapidly rising waters also caused unexpected situations. In Quarter 2A, Dien Ban Dong Ward, a wedding had to be relocated to the community cultural hall after the bride’s family home was cut off by floodwaters. Local residents used ox carts to help transport the groom’s representatives and wedding gifts into the submerged area. About an hour later, the groom pulled a cart carrying the bride out of the flood zone to the groom’s house to complete the ceremony.

Residents help transport wedding offerings into the flooded area.

The groom uses an ox cart to bring the bride to the ceremony.

In Da Nang City, according to consolidated reports, 42 communes and wards were affected by flooding. By the morning of October 28, authorities had evacuated more than 4,200 households—over 11,400 people—from severely flooded and landslide-prone areas. The evacuation was carried out urgently and safely, with priority given to the elderly, children, and policy-beneficiary families.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan