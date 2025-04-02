Whole country experiences 26 earthquakes in March

The Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Geosciences, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, reported that the country recorded 26 earthquakes in March.

Of the 26 earthquakes, 23 had the epicenters located primarily in Kon Plong District, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

The remaining three occurred in Nam Tra My District, the Central province of Quang Nam. The area has become a hotspot for earthquakes since 2012, following water storage and power generation at Song Tranh 2 Hydropower Plant.

Kon Plong District, where earthquakes often occur.

Statistics show that since 2021, Kon Plong District has consistently seen a high frequency of earthquakes.

In February 2025 alone, the district recorded 19 out of a total of 26 earthquakes that occurred across both Kon Plong and Nam Tra My districts.

According to experts, most of these earthquakes had low magnitudes, caused by the impact of water storage in hydropower reservoirs on the faults within the Earth's crust.

Notably, on March 31, Kon Plong District recorded five consecutive earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.6 to 3.1 on the Richter scale.

Previously, on March 2, March 6, March 18 and March 25, multiple consecutive earthquakes also occurred here, but all remained below 3.7 on the Richter scale.

Residents rushed to the ground from apartment buildings when they felt tremors.

On March 28 alone, residents in various provinces and cities nationwide, especially in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, felt tremors due to aftershocks from a strong earthquake in Myanmar in addition to a previous 3.0-magnitude earthquake in Kon Plong District of Kon Tum Province.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong