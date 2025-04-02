Weather

Whole country experiences 26 earthquakes in March

SGGP

The Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Geosciences, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, reported that the country recorded 26 earthquakes in March.

Of the 26 earthquakes, 23 had the epicenters located primarily in Kon Plong District, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

The remaining three occurred in Nam Tra My District, the Central province of Quang Nam. The area has become a hotspot for earthquakes since 2012, following water storage and power generation at Song Tranh 2 Hydropower Plant.

img-7992-6238-3209.jpeg
Kon Plong District, where earthquakes often occur.

Statistics show that since 2021, Kon Plong District has consistently seen a high frequency of earthquakes.

In February 2025 alone, the district recorded 19 out of a total of 26 earthquakes that occurred across both Kon Plong and Nam Tra My districts.

According to experts, most of these earthquakes had low magnitudes, caused by the impact of water storage in hydropower reservoirs on the faults within the Earth's crust.

Notably, on March 31, Kon Plong District recorded five consecutive earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.6 to 3.1 on the Richter scale.

Previously, on March 2, March 6, March 18 and March 25, multiple consecutive earthquakes also occurred here, but all remained below 3.7 on the Richter scale.

img-7943-9880-7609.jpeg
Residents rushed to the ground from apartment buildings when they felt tremors.

On March 28 alone, residents in various provinces and cities nationwide, especially in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, felt tremors due to aftershocks from a strong earthquake in Myanmar in addition to a previous 3.0-magnitude earthquake in Kon Plong District of Kon Tum Province.

Related News
By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

earthquake in Myanmar earthquake in Kon Plong District earthquakes in March

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn