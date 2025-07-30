Party chief urges swift finalization of draft documents for Party Congress

Party General Secretary To Lam said that following the acquisition of feedback from the meeting, the draft documents are now ready to be submitted to Party congresses at all levels for further comments.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the working session on July 30, discussing the draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam on July 30 chaired a working session with members of the Sub-committee for Documents and standing members of the Sub-committee for Socio-economic Affairs and the Sub-committee for Party Regulations for the 14th National Party Congress and the Steering Committee, summarizing 40 years of Doi moi (renewal), to discuss the draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress.

At the working session, delegates gave their opinions on the revision and completion of the draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress, including a political report, a report summarizing 40 years of Doi moi, and a report reviewing 15 years of implementing the Party Regulations.

In his concluding remarks, Party General Secretary To Lam said that following the acquisition of feedback from the meeting, the draft documents are now ready to be submitted to Party congresses at all levels for further comments. He stressed that these documents serve as an important foundation for Party committees and sectors to develop, supplement, and finalize their congress documents.

He requested that the standing members of the Editorial Group, the above-mentioned sub-committees, and the Steering Committee, summarizing 40 years of Doi Moi, urgently finalize the draft reports of the documents, based on fully incorporating the feedback from the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the current meeting, ensuring that the documents are concise, clear, and easy to understand, remember, and implement.

Party General Secretary To Lam chairs the working session on July 30. (Photo: VNA)

The Party chief emphasized the need for careful review of wording and phrasing before reporting to the Standing member of the Secretariat for consideration and coordination with the Party Central Committee's Office to distribute the documents to relevant units and localities by July 31, 2025.

He requested that standing members of the sub-committees and the Steering Committee proactively continue reviewing, updating, supplementing, and finalizing the drafts, stressing that this process must be carried out regularly until the documents are officially adopted for implementation.

The General Secretary urged standing members of the Sub-committee for Socio-Economic Affairs to work closely with the Government’s Party Committee in directing the Party Committee of the Ministry of Finance to thoroughly review the report contents, particularly the action programs for implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, focusing on evaluating the feasibility of mobilizing resources, funding availability, and implementation conditions.

The Party Central Committee’s Office was tasked with working with relevant agencies to further review the new political report and accompanying action programs and submit them to competent authorities for guidance on implementing feasible tasks in 2025, thereby laying the foundation for immediate performance once the Congress adopts the documents.

Vietnamplus