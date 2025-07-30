Over 3,600 boxes of clean water delivered to flood-affected areas in Nghe An

With coordination from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, international organizations have provided over 3,600 boxes of clean water to residents in flood-hit areas of Nghe An Province.

As reported by the Department of Dike Management and Disaster Prevention on July 29, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in coordination with the Nghe An Provincial People's Committee, issued a call for international humanitarian support for people in flood-stricken areas following storm Wipha (storm No. 3).

Clean water is transported to the flood-stricken areas of Nghe An Province on July 29. (Photo: the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment)

On the same day, the mobilizing units received and delivered 3,655 boxes of bottled drinking water to the communes of Huu Kiem, Tam Thai and Tuong Duong, where residents are facing a severe shortage of clean water due to heavy rains and flash floods.

Further aid will be delivered to other affected areas, prioritized by urgent needs and damage assessments.

Accordingly, the support was provided by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the Action for Humanity.

The aid shipment for residents in flood-hit areas of Nghe An Province is handed over to local representatives for distribution. (Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Environment)

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, clean water is an essential resource for life after the aftermath of natural disasters, directly impacting people’s health, daily living and sanitation.

The urgent provision of drinking water is one of the top priorities during the initial response phase, aiming to minimize the risk of disease outbreaks and help affected communities stabilize their lives.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong