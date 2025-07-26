Prime Minister pays tribute to revolutionary leaders, war heroes in Quang Tri

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 26 paid tribute to heroic martyrs and late Party and State leaders at martyrs’ cemeteries and memorial sites, and visited Heroic Vietnamese Mothers in the central Quang Tri province.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits Heroic Vietnamese Mother Dao Thi Vui, aged 102, in Hai Lang commune, Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)

The visit aims to mark the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2025).

At the Quang Tri ancient citadel, in a solemn and emotional ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his delegation laid wreaths and observed a minute of silence in remembrance of the heroic martyrs who laid down their lives in the 81-day battle to defend the citadel and former Quang Tri town during the summer of 1972. Their sacrifice was made in the name of national independence, freedom, and the peaceful, prosperous life of the people.

The citadel is remembered as a symbol of extraordinary revolutionary heroism. The fierce battle fought there made an important contribution to the path toward the Paris Peace Accords in 1973, paving the way for the offensive that led to the historic Spring Victory and the reunification of Vietnam in 1975.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with former youth volunteers at the Special National Relic of Ancient Quang Tri Citadel (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his delegation reaffirmed the commitment to unity, determination, and dedication to the nation and its people. He pledged to uphold the legacy of the martyrs and previous generations, steering the country forward into a new era of strength, prosperity, and civilisation.

The delegation also visited the Road 9 National Martyrs' Cemetery, the final resting place of more than 10,800 soldiers from across the country who perished during fierce battles along Road 9 in Quang Tri and in neighbouring Laos.

During the anti-American resistance war, Road 9 served as a strategic artery linking the Vietnam-Laos border to Dong Ha. It was heavily fortified by US and South Vietnamese forces in an attempt to sever northern reinforcements to the southern battlefield. The road became a legendary frontline for Vietnamese forces from 1965 to 1972, marked by heroic victories that shook the enemy.

Before the fallen's graves, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh solemnly pledged to carry forward the revolutionary spirit with deep gratitude, responsibility, and renewed resolve to overcome every challenge and fulfil all tasks entrusted by the Party and people.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers incense to martyrs at Road 9 National Cemetery (Photo: VNA)

Later, the Government leader paid tribute to the late Party General Secretary Le Duan at his memorial house in Trieu Phong commune, Quang Tri province. He expressed profound respect and gratitude for Le Duan’s great contributions to the nation’s liberation and development.

Le Duan (1907–1986), a shining example of devotion to national independence and socialism, dedicated nearly 60 years of his life to the revolutionary cause. Serving as General Secretary from 1960 to 1975, he worked alongside President Ho Chi Minh and the Party Central Committee to lead Vietnam through its most trying periods, culminating in victory over American imperialists and national reunification.

In the memorial guestbook, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh honoured the late leader as an outstanding son of heroic Quang Tri, a brilliant student of President Ho Chi Minh, and a national hero who devoted his life to the Vietnamese people and the cause of socialism.

Also on July 26, the Prime Minister visited Heroic Vietnamese Mother Dao Thi Vui, aged 102, in Hai Lang commune, Quang Tri province. Her husband and only son both fell in the war.

He extended his best wishes to her and reaffirmed that the Party, State, and people will always remember and be deeply grateful for the sacrifices of those who contributed to the revolution.

He encouraged the Heroic Vietnamese Mother to remain in good health and to continue inspiring younger generations with her family’s legacy of sacrifice, instilling patriotism and resilience, and actively contributing to local and national development.

Vietnamplus