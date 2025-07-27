Construction of My An–Cao Lanh Expressway’s phase 1 starts

The Ministry of Construction, in coordination with the Dong Thap Provincial People’s Committee, held a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 1 of the My An–Cao Lanh Expressway construction project in Thap Muoi Commune, Dong Thap Province, on July 26.

At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province, Tran Tri Quang, said that the My An–Cao Lanh Expressway is part of the national socio-economic recovery and development program. The expressway plays a crucial role in the transportation network of Dong Thap Province, in particular, and the Mekong Delta region, in general, contributing to the development of strategic interregional infrastructure that supports socioeconomic development, national defense, and security across the region.

Deputy Minister of Construction Pham Minh Ha speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Deputy Minister of Construction Pham Minh Ha urged the Dong Thap Provincial People’s Committee to maintain a strong focus and leadership on site clearance, aiming to complete and hand over all cleared land for the project by the third quarter of 2025.

He also called for expedited support in resolving procedures related to material mines and waste disposal sites for the project while ensuring security, order, and safe, convenient traffic organization for residents throughout the project implementation.

The My An–Cao Lanh Expressway construction project spans 26.6 kilometers. Phase 1 is planned as a four-lane expressway with a total investment of approximately VND6,128 billion (US$234.5 million). The funding consists of an ODA loan from the South Korean Government through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) and counterpart capital from the Vietnamese Government.

The project is scheduled for completion within three years, from 2025 to 2028. Its starting point connects with National Highway N2 in Doc Binh Kieu Commune, while the endpoint links to the An Binh interchange near Cao Lanh Bridge in My Tra Ward, Dong Thap Province.

The My An–Cao Lanh Expressway construction project is managed and invested in by the My Thuan Project Management Board under the Ministry of Construction.

By Ngoc Phuc—Translated by Kim Khanh