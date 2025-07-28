Three deteriorating bridges in Quang Tri threaten safety, livelihoods

In Dong Le Commune, Quang Tri Province, three bridges in critical disrepair continue to shoulder the daily commute of thousands of residents despite having long exceeded their designed lifespan.

The suspension bridge in Kim Tien Hamlet is in disrepair.

In Kim Tien Hamlet, a hanging bridge spanning the Gianh River—built in 2001 and last repaired in 2014—now serves as the only route to National Highway 15 and the commune center. Its wooden planks are rotting, suspension cables rusting, and support pillars tilting dangerously. During the school year, around 200 students cross the bridge daily, with anxious parents taking turns escorting them.

“Our entire hamlet has only this one way out. Every flood season, we live in constant fear. We desperately need a sturdy bridge to cross with peace of mind,” said Nguyen Van Luu, 70.

Beyond being a school route, the bridge is a vital artery for transporting goods, especially acacia and melaleuca—the main sources of local income. Its narrow deck and limited load capacity make transport costly and hazardous.

Similarly, the suspension bridge connecting Sub-Area No.3 with Dong Tan Sub-Area, built in 1997, has severely decayed planks and shakes violently underfoot. Nearly 700 residents still rely on this overaged bridge every day. “It’s already in the public investment plan, but construction hasn’t begun due to funding shortages. Education, trade, and even emergency medical transport all depend on it,” said Mr. Phan Xuan Chien, Head of Dong Tan Sub-Area.

Support pillars of the suspension bridge to Dong Tan Sub-Area are cracked, with steel frames rusting.

Most alarming is the pontoon bridge linking Thuan Hoa area to Dong Le’s center across the Gianh River. Each rainy season, rising waters force its dismantling, cutting off the area entirely. Emergency evacuations and patient transfers become nearly impossible, at times leaving residents completely isolated. The structure itself has deteriorated, with many pontoons cracked or deflated.

The pontoon bridge is also deteriorating and is closed to traffic during the flood season.

“All three bridges have outlived their service life and no longer meet safety standards. In particular, villages in the Thuan Hoa area face near-annual isolation because the pontoon bridge becomes unusable during floods. We urgently appeal for higher-level authorities to assess and fund permanent bridges to ensure safe travel and support economic growth, especially as storm season approaches,” said Mr. Dinh Tien Dung, Chairman of the Dong Le Commune People’s Committee.

By Minh Phong – Translated by Thuy Doan