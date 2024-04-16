Mild earthquake hits Kon Tum Province

The Institute of Geophysics informed that at 3:39 p.m. yesterday, there was a light earthquake in Kon Plong District of Kon Tom Province.

Upper Kon Tum hydroelectric reservoir



The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale and a focal depth of about 8.2km. Luckily, no serious damages were reported.

Secretary Tran Van Net of Dak Tang Commune (Kon Plong District), where the epicenter of this earthquake was, reported that there were shaking moments, but no deaths or injuries were caused. Houses and other assets of local people saw no significant damages either.

At present, the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Geophysics is still monitoring this earthquake for timely alert when necessary.

As reported by SGGP Newspaper, since the beginning of this month, Kon Plong District and neighboring areas have experienced hundreds of mild earthquakes. Experts in the field explained that those are stimulated earthquakes by reservoirs.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Huong Vuong