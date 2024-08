A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook Lao Cai City, the Northern province of Lao Cai at 5 a.m. on August 7.

The city of Lao Cai is identified as the hypocenter of this earthquake. (Photo: the Institute of Geophysics)

The Vietnam Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Geophysics reported that a 2.6-Richter earthquake happened at the location of 22.517 degrees North latitude and 103.937 degrees East longitude, with the focal depth of about 12.6 kilometers in the early morning of August 7.



Currently, the Vietnam Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center continues to monitor the earthquake.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong