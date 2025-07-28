Grand requiem held for victims of Ha Long Bay boat tragedy

A grand requiem ceremony is being held at Ha Long International Cruise Port in Bai Chay ward, the northern province of Quang Ninh, to commemorate 39 victims of the recent tragic accident involving vessel Vinh Xanh 58.

The grand requiem ceremony, lasting from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 28, is organized by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Quang Ninh province chapter, relevant authorities, and the victims’ families.

Provincial leaders, representatives of local departments and agencies, Buddhist dignitaries, nearly 100 monks and nuns, and victims' relatives attended the event.

More than a spiritual event, the requiem was a deeply humane and culturally meaningful gesture. It commemorates not only the 39 victims of the July 19 tragedy but also all those who lost their lives in Ha Long Bay over the years. The ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the devastating consequences of natural disasters and accidents, and as an expression of sympathy and solidarity with the victims' families.

Vinh Xanh 58, carrying 46 tourists and three crew members, was struck by an unexpected thunderstorm while on a sightseeing tour to Sung Sot Cave and Titop Island. The steel-hulled vessel, built in 2015, lost GPS signal contact at 2:05 p.m. on July 19.

Vietnamplus