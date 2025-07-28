SGGP Newspaper awards 30 scholarships to disadvantaged students in Quang Tri

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper awarded 30 scholarships worth VND1 million each to students facing difficult circumstances in the central province of Quang Tri on July 27.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van (L) presents 30 scholarships to students facing difficult circumstances in the central province of Quang Tri on July 27. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is part of the “Nghia Tinh Bien Gioi” (Sentiments for the Border Areas) program, providing support for border guards and the population in border areas held by Vietnam Rural Magazine in Thuong Trach Commune, Quang Tri Province.

On this occasion, Vietnam Rural Magazine, the organizer of the “Sentiments for the Border Areas” initiative, contributed VND50 million (approximately US$2,000), donated by sponsors, to support three local schools including Tan Thuong Kindergarten, Thuong Trach Primary School 1, and Thuong Trach Primary School 2.

The funding will be used to purchase books, school supplies, and essential equipment to help students better prepare for the upcoming 2025–2026 academic year.

In addition, the delegation presented two boxes of essential supplies to Ca Roong Border Guard Station, aiming to support the daily needs of the officers and soldiers stationed at this remote outpost.

Representatives of Vietnam Rural Magazine, the organizer of the “Sentiments for the Border Areas” initiative, offer gifts to students. (Photo: SGGP)

Thuong Trach is a remote mountainous commune with rugged terrain and limited infrastructure. Over 95 percent of its population are ethnic minority communities. Daily life remains challenging, especially for school-aged children, many of whom face significant material hardships. Timely support, both material and emotional, serves as a powerful motivation, encouraging these children to continue their education and nurture their dreams for a better future.

Launched in 2015 by Vietnam Rural Magazine, the “Sentiments for the Border Areas” program aims to mobilize social resources to honor previous generations and provide meaningful support for communities and soldiers living in border areas.

Over nearly a decade, the program has played an important role in building memorials for fallen soldiers and commemorative houses honoring Heroic Vietnamese Mothers at former battle sites. It has also supported the improvement of facilities at border guard stations, enhanced rural infrastructure in remote regions, and regularly organized scholarship awards, Tet gift distributions, and emergency relief efforts in the aftermath of natural disasters.

By Thuy Ngoc—Translated by Kim Khanh