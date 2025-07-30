Roads leading to flood-hit areas in Nghe An remain disrupted, unsafe

The Chairperson of the People's Committee of Na Loi Commune, Nghe An Province yesterday reported that a road to five hamlets in the commune remains blocked due to flooding.

Following recent heavy rains and floods, severe landslides along the road from the center of Na Loi Commune to Pieng Lau, Pha Noi, Noong Han, Huoi Kho and Huoi Xan hamlets caused traffic disruption.

A total of 359 households, with 1,853 residents, are facing difficulties and a risk of food and clean water shortages if the landslide sites are not addressed soon.

In response to the situation, the authorities of Na Loi Commune mobilized military forces, police and youth union members to transport instant noodles, rice, salt and dried fish through the forest to deliver the essential foods to residents in need.

Meanwhile, in Nhon Mai Commune, to reach the isolated hamlets of Pha Khao, Pha Mut and Pieng Coc, border guards, police and local authorities had to carry supplies on foot for several hours through challenging terrain.

As updated by Chief of the Office of the Command for Natural Disaster Prevention, Search and Rescue and Civil Defense of Nghe An Province Nguyen Truong Thanh, as of the afternoon of July 29, a total of 274 households in the communes of Tuong Duong, Nhon Mai, Muong Tip, Luong Minh and Na Loi had been temporarily evacuated to safer areas amid the high risk of landslides near their homes.

Landslides have also damaged roads and swept away bridges and culverts. Additionally, 56 hamlets are still isolated.

Roads leading to flood-hit areas in Nghe An remain disrupted and unsafe.

On July 29, the two main routes leading to the flood-affected areas, including National Highway 7A and National Highway 46, remained highly dangerous.

Along the section of National Highway 7A from Tuong Duong Commune to Muong Xen Commune, multiple serious landslides have occurred.

Although authorities have set up warning signs and barriers, the risk of unpredictable accidents remains high if people are not careful.

At noon on July 29, three relief vehicles collided while they were descending Pha Bun Pass in Bac Ly Commune on National Highway 16, resulting in one person being injured and the vehicles sustaining damage.

The Chairman of the Bac Ly Commune People’s Committee warned that National Highway 16, which passes through Nhon Mai, Bac Ly, My Ly, and Huoi Tu communes, has many steep and winding sections and remains affected by landslides and mud. Therefore, caution is critical to ensure safety amid the ongoing landslide threats.

