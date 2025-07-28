2025 Nguyen Duc Canh Scholarships presented to disadvantaged workers’ children

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, on July 27, presented scholarships worth more than VND630 million to poor and disadvantaged students with outstanding academic results.

Ms. Thai Thu Xuong, Standing Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, offers scholarships to children of workers and trade union members facing difficult circumstances. (Photo: SGGP)

The recipients are children of workers and trade union members facing difficult circumstances who have shown strong determination and resilience in their academic pursuits.

The total value of the scholarships exceeded VND630 million (US$24,077). Each scholarship included VND1 million in cash, a health check-up voucher, and a gift set, with a combined value of over VND2.1 million per student.

According to Ms. Thai Thu Xuong, Standing Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, this meaningful initiative is part of the activities celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–August 19, 2025) and the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (July 28, 1929–2025).

President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, Bui Thanh Nhan, presents scholarships to stduents. (Photo: SGGP)

President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, Nguyen Thi Kim Loan, presents gifts to disadvantaged workers. (Photo: SGGP)

Nguyen Duc Canh Scholarship Program, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union, is a typical activity in taking care of workers' children, conveying a powerful message to students. The program encourages them to continue striving for excellence, to dare to dream, and to pursue those dreams with determination and purpose. It encourages young people to develop their talents and make meaningful contributions to the nation’s development.

As part of the program, the leadership of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation also presented 240 gifts to female workers facing difficult circumstances. Each package included VND500,000 in cash, a general health check-up voucher, and a gift set, with a total value of VND2.1 million.

In addition, 900 gift packages were distributed to trade union members and other workers in need. Each of these included VND1 million in cash, a health check-up voucher, and a gift set also valued at VND2.1 million per person.

By Xuan Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh