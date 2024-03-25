Hanoi experiences earthquake of 4 Richter scale

People in the communes of Dong Tam, Thuong Lam, Tuy Lai, and An My of My Duc District (Southwest of Hanoi) felt a clear tremor for a short time early this morning.



According to the report from the Vietnam Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center (under the Institute of Geophysics), at 8:05:35 a.m. on March 25, a 4-Richter earthquake happened in Hanoi at the location of 20.77 degrees North latitude - 105.72 degrees East longitude, with the focal depth of about 16km.

The earthquake occurred in My Duc District of Hanoi; yet residents in neighboring areas of Ung Hoa District and Chuong My District (Hanoi), Kim Bang District (Ha Nam Province), Lac Thuy District and Yen Thuy District (Hoa Binh Province) also felt aftershocks of this earthquake.

At present, the Vietnam Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center is still closely monitoring this incident to provide timely warnings to citizens.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Yen Nhi