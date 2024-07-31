Groundwater erupts from borehold in Gia Lai after distant earthquake

Following an earthquake in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, a borehole which previously had no water in the neighboring province of Gia Lai has erupted water onto the surface.

Groundwater eruption is triggered by a distant earthquake

Chairman Ro Mah Heng of the Ia Kly Commune People's Committee in Gia Lai Province’s Chu Prong District told about the strange phenomenon in the commune where a resident’s borehole in Kla Village suddenly erupted water onto the surface.

Accordingly, at noon on July 30, groundwater from the borehole of the local man named Hoa gushed up from the surface, forming a column of water over 10 meters high. The water pressure is very strong and has shown no signs of decreasing.

Initially, the owner of the house reported that this was an old well that had been drilled before but had no water. However, after the aftershocks of the earthquake in Kon Tum province on July 28, the well began to leak gas and erupt water.

At the scene in the afternoon of July 31, the borehole was still erupting colorless odorless water water onto the surface at a height of about 30 meters. The area has been cordoned off with warning tape.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan