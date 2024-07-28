National

5.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Central, Central Highlands localities

SGGPO

The Institute of Geophysics on July 28 reported that a 5.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in Kon Plong District, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and shook several Central provinces.

d.jpg
The earthquake was centered in the district of Kon Plong, Kon Tum Province. (Photo: the Institute of Geophysics)

In particular, the earthquake was centered at 14.827 degrees North latitude and 108.245 degrees East longitude, with the focal depth of about 8.1 kilometers in the district of Kon Plong, Kon Tum Province at 11:35 a.m. on July 28.

The risk of the earthquake was assessed at danger level 2 (moderate danger).

According to information from the Vietnam Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Geophysics, there have been four earthquakes in Kon Plong District from 3:12 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. on July 28, with magnitude of 3.4; 3.3; 4.1 and 5.0 on the Richter scale respectively.

The Institute of Geophysics reported that the earthquake caused ground shaking in Quang Nam Province and Da Nang City within five seconds.

Up to the current time, the above-mentioned localities have not recoded any damage from the earthquake yet.

Many as Facebook and Zalo accounts have shared information about the earthquake.

Around 11:36 a.m. on the same day, aftershocks were recorded in various areas of Hue City, Huong Tra Town and Quang Dien District in Thua Thien Hue Province.

Currently, the Vietnam Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Geophysics is continuing to monitor the earthquake.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center the Institute of Geophysics 5.0 magnitude earthquake Kon Plong District Kon Tum Province danger level 2 (moderate danger)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn