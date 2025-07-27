Hanoi rolls out roadmap to phase out free and non-biodegradable plastic bags

Hanoi has issued Resolution No. 22/NQ-HDND on July 20, 2025, outlining decisive steps to cut plastic waste and safeguard the urban environment.

The plan includes a phased ban on free and non-biodegradable plastic bags, targeting both suppliers and consumers.

No more free plastic bags by 2026

Starting in 2026, all establishments including traditional markets and convenience stores will be required to stop providing free non-biodegradable plastic bags. Businesses must also step up efforts to raise public awareness about responsible consumption and the environmental harm caused by plastic waste.

Complete ban takes effect in 2028

Beginning January 1, 2028, all markets and stores in Hanoi are not allowed to sell non-biodegradable plastic bags (shopping bags, garbage bags), styrofoam boxes used for packaging and storing food and some single-use plastic products including plastic straws, plastic stirrers, plastic cutlery.

Hotels and tourist areas do not use single-use plastics

From January 1, 2026, hotels and tourist areas in Hanoi are not allowed to use certain single-use plastic products such as plastic toothbrushes, plastic razors, plastic combs and shampoo, shower gel in small plastic bottles.

Agencies, organizations, and individuals in the capital must strictly adhere to the prohibition of using single-use plastic bags and products, contributing to the construction of a green, clean, and beautiful Vietnam.

Production and business establishments in the capital must research and change production methods to suitable products. Specifically, they are not allowed to produce non-biodegradable plastic bags used for food packaging (except for those ensuring food safety) from January 1, 2026. Production of other single-use plastic products used in households, civil life, and food services must stop from January 1, 2028.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan