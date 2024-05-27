Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Nghe An

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale occurred at about 9.45pm on May 26 in the Vietnam-Laos border area.

Illustrative image (Photo: QNA)

Its epicentre was measured at 19.767 degrees North latitude and 103.680 degrees East longitude about 50km from the centre of Muong Xen Town in central province of Nghe An, with a depth of about 13 kilometers, according to Nguyen Danh Dung, head of Vinh Seismic Observation Station.

People living in the border communes of Keng Du, Na Ngoi, and Dooc May of Ky Son district reported slight shaking of their houses and household utensils caused by the earthquake.

It was a small earthquake with short aftershock and its epicenter was located in the border area, far from residential areas, hence causing no damage on households or infrastructure facilities, said a representative of the local administration.

The Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Geophysics said it is still monitoring this earthquake.

VNA