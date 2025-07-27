Quang Tri must transform past pain, loss into internal strength to rise up: PM

Quang Tri needs to adopt solutions to mobilise resources for accelerating investment in strategic infrastructure, particularly through public-private partnerships; speed up construction on key local projects.

Quang Tri needs to adopt solutions to mobilise resources for accelerating investment in strategic infrastructure, particularly through public-private partnerships; speed up construction on key local projects; strengthen the management of natural resources, environmental protection, disaster prevention, and climate change adaptation to safeguard heritage sites and landscapes.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the central province of Quang Tri, which was hard hit during wartime, to continue upholding the glorious revolutionary tradition, and considering it a driving force for breakthrough and strong development, while working with the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board on July 27.

PM Pham Minh Chinh emphasised that Quang Tri has a proud and heroic history, with more than 74,000 fallen heroes and martyrs; and possesses unique potential, outstanding opportunities, and competitive advantages, with comprehensive transportation systems, and favourable conditions for connecting the East–West and North–South economic corridors. It also serves as a gateway to Laos, Thailand, and China, and is home to many heritage sites, scenic landscapes, and historically significant mountains and rivers.

To develop rapidly and sustainably, and become a hub of energy, tourism, and agriculture, he urged the province to uphold the spirit of self-reliance and self- resilience; foster solidarity and unity; avoid dependence or complacency; and resolutely overcome existing limitations, weaknesses, and shortcomings.

The Prime Minister reminded that people and businesses must be placed at the centre, and provided with proactive support and close cooperation to solve difficulties and obstacles.

He urged Quang Tri to proactively review and propose solutions to remove obstacles in the operation of the two-tier local administration system, and promptly issue programmes and action plans to implement the "four development pillars" on breakthroughs in science and technology, international integration, law-making and enforcement, and private sector development, in line with the Politburo’s Resolutions.

It is necessary to reassess development planning of newly-formed Quang Tri in an integrated, regionally connected approach that leverages the advantages of the old Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces, ensuring balanced, coordinated, and feasible development, he noted.

At the same time, the PM stated Quang Tri must accelerate economic restructuring in tandem with renewing the growth model based on breakthroughs in science-technology, and innovation, and green growth; and foster new growth drivers such as processing and manufacturing industries, high technology, clean and ecological agriculture, and high-quality services and tourism linked to the province's distinctive history and culture.The province should also focus on developing education, training, and high-quality human resources; ensuring social welfare; prioritising social housing development; and narrowing the development gap between regions within the province, he added.

The Government leader asked Quang Tri to adopt solutions to mobilise resources for accelerating investment in strategic infrastructure, particularly through public-private partnerships; speed up construction on key local projects; strengthen the management of natural resources, environmental protection, disaster prevention, and climate change adaptation to safeguard heritage sites and landscapes.

Additionally, the locality must support business development and create a favourable investment environment, especially for major projects; further build a clean and strong Party and political system; streamline and consolidate the organisational apparatus; reform administrative procedures; and promote digital transformation through advancing digital government, digital economy, and digital society, he concluded.

VNA