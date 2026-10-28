VIFC-HCMC announces its first 10 members

VIFC-HCMC has introduced its first 10 members with US$33.63 million in registered capital. The holding companies target mobilizing US$2.7 biillion by 2027 to drive key investments in infrastructure, energy, education, and fintech in Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu present certificates recognizing the membership status of 10 companies at VIFC-HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC) on October 28 announced its first 10 member companies, with a total registered charter capital and committed capital contributions of US$33.63 million targeted at education, infrastructure, energy, logistics, and financial technology.

During the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026), the VIFC-HCMC Executive Agency officially recognized the initial batch of 10 holding companies. These entities primarily function to hold and manage capital contributions and equity shares in other enterprises.

The list includes EQuest Capital Co., Ltd.; SonKim Capital IFC Co., Ltd.; VinaCapital International Partners Co., Ltd.; Saigon Marina IFC Co., Ltd.; Gemadept Maritime Investment and Development Holdings Co., Ltd.; Rovela Pay One Member Co., Ltd.; REE Energy Finance Co., Ltd.; Vietnam IFC Commodity Exchange Joint Stock Company; AG&P Holding Vietnam Co., Ltd.; and Keppel Asset Management (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

The newly joined members aim to focus their investment and project development on education, infrastructure, maritime services, logistics, energy, fintech, payment solutions, and commodity trading infrastructure.

According to published details, the 10 member companies have a combined registered charter capital and committed contribution of US$33.63 million. The total capital projected to be raised and deployed by 2027 stands at approximately US$2.7 billion.

Specifically, Saigon Marina IFC Co., Ltd. plans to raise approximately US$816 million to develop physical and tech infrastructure to support the VIFC-HCMC ecosystem.

AG&P Holding Vietnam Co., Ltd. expects to mobilize and invest around US$425 million into the liquefied natural gas (LNG) value chain, power generation, and data centers.

EQuest Capital Co., Ltd. intends to raise about US$325 million through a cooperation agreement with Standard Chartered Bank—New York Branch to expand educational infrastructure in Vietnam, focusing on the Southwest Ho Chi Minh City University Urban Area.

SonKim Capital IFC Co., Ltd. targets raising roughly US$275 million to fund infrastructure development within VIFC-HCMC.

REE Energy Finance Co., Ltd. plans to secure around US$200 million for renewable energy projects.

Meanwhile, Keppel Asset Management (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. is exploring co-investment platforms with global partners that could raise to US$1 billion, primarily sourced from third-party capital. These funds are slated for investment opportunities across infrastructure, real estate, commercial, and service sectors within VIFC-HCMC.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh