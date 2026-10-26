Ho Chi Minh City Chairman demands absolute security for AEF 2026

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc on October 26 presided over a meeting to review preparations for the Autumn Economic Forum 2026, instructing functional forces to prioritize absolute security, and safety throughout the event.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc on October 26 chairs a meeting to review preparations for the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026), instructing functional forces to prioritize absolute security and safety throughout the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC C4IR), Le Truong Duy, reported on the progress of preparations, event schedules, delegate reception, and international networking activities within the forum's framework.

According to the report, the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026) will take place from October 26 to 29 in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting over 2,700 registered delegates from 27 countries and territories. The forum brings together leaders, experts, international organizations, and businesses to discuss new growth drivers, breakthrough technologies, and cooperative models.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is expected to attend the high-level plenary session. Alongside discussion panels, organizers have arranged numerous bilateral meetings between leaders of the Government and Ho Chi Minh City and representatives of international corporations, businesses, and organizations to foster investment cooperation, technology transfer, and resource connectivity.

Director of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC C4IR), Le Truong Duy, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc directed involved agencies to focus their utmost efforts on event organization, ensuring the forum is conducted solemnly, professionally, and attentively while reflecting Vietnamese cultural identity. Reception protocols, venue arrangements, and networking activities must convey an impression of a friendly and hospitable Vietnam, as well as a dynamic and integrated Ho Chi Minh City.

The Chairman emphasized that ensuring security and safety must be the top priority throughout the forum. Functional forces are required to proactively coordinate, review protection plans, and strictly control event venues, transit routes, and delegation receptions to prevent any oversights that could affect the program.

He requested that Ho Chi Minh City truly serve as a safe and friendly destination, providing peace of mind for heads of state, leaders, experts, investors, and international guests.

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, agencies must collaborate closely to promptly address any arising issues, ensuring the schedule proceeds as planned. The organizational work must fulfill the standards of a major foreign affairs event, contributing to affirming Ho Chi Minh City's organizational capacity, standing, and global image.

AEF 2026 is positioned as "The Convergence of New Global Growth Poles," centered around the theme "The Spirit of Cooperation in a New Era." Through policy dialogue, business networking, and international cooperation, Ho Chi Minh City aims to convert dialogue opportunities into concrete investment projects and cooperative programs.

By Ai Van – Translated by Kim Khanh