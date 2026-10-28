Vietnam ready to cooperate for peace, prosperity and sustainability: PM

Speaking at the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said international cooperation must be translated into concrete mechanisms, viable projects and measurable outcomes.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung spoke this while delivering a keynote address at the high-level plenary session of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026) in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of October 28.

HCMC turns commitments into projects and tangible results

Addressing the forum, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung highly appreciated the support of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and international partners in developing the Autumn Economic Forum into a platform for substantive dialogue, linking policy, technology and investment opportunities.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Head of the Central Policy and Strategy Commission Nguyen Thanh Nghi, along with other delegates, attend the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum. Photo: SGGP

According to the Prime Minister, the world is undergoing profound transformation, driven by strategic competition, conflicts, economic fragmentation and the reconfiguration of supply chains. Artificial intelligence, digital transformation, the green transition and the energy transition are reshaping production methods and global development models. Amid these changes, strengthening self-reliance must go hand in hand with deeper international cooperation. No nation can achieve rapid and sustainable development on its own.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to strengthen trust and promote dialogue and cooperation based on respect for international law and the legitimate interests of nations. In particular, cooperation cannot stop at declarations and commitments but must be translated into concrete mechanisms, viable projects and measurable outcomes.

Parrticipants at the hall of the Autumn Economic Forum. Photo: SGGP

Regarding development orientations, the Prime Minister said Vietnam is determined to achieve average annual GDP growth of more than 10 percent during the 2026-2030 period while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation and ensuring sustainable development. To achieve this goal, Vietnam is renewing its growth model, leveraging traditional growth drivers while developing new economic sectors based on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

High growth must go together with higher productivity; attracting foreign investment must be associated with developing the capabilities of domestic enterprises; and deep international integration must be accompanied by greater resilience and self-reliance of the economy.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the event. Photo: SGGP

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung shakes hands with forum participants. Photo: SGGP

Vietnam will continue removing bottlenecks, expanding development space and creating conditions for localities and growth poles to maximize their advantages. Vietnam aims not only to become an attractive destination for new capital flows and technologies but also to become a reliable partner, an important link in global value chains and a hub for innovation connectivity.

Outlining discussion priorities for the forum, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to connect four pillars: the role of megacities; breakthrough technologies and innovation ecosystems; new cooperation models; and the pioneering role of the private sector.

These priorities must be translated into focused action programs with clearly defined products and outcomes. In this process, the Government will build institutions; local authorities will proactively organize implementation; businesses will lead investment and innovation; the scientific community will provide solutions; and international partners will share experience and jointly carry out initiatives. The implementation process must clearly define the responsibilities of each agency and individual so that obstacles can be addressed promptly.

The Prime Minister stressed that the future will be shaped not only by countries with abundant resources or advanced technologies, but also by their ability to mobilize resources, drive innovation and strengthen cooperation. He reaffirmed Vietnam’s readiness to work with partners, share knowledge, foster innovation and translate commitments into action to build a peaceful, stable, prosperous and sustainable future.

HCMC aims to connect capital, talent and markets

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the event. Photo: SGGP

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc stressed that convergence is not only a global trend but also a development requirement for the city in its new development space. A city of stature does not simply accumulate resources but must create conditions for resources to meet, connect and generate new value.

According to him, Ho Chi Minh City aims to become a convergence point and connecting hub for regional and global growth poles. The city is focusing on developing an International Financial Center, a Free Trade Zone, a science and technology ecosystem, and modern logistics infrastructure to connect domestic and international resources.

Through the forum, the city hopes to expand cooperation with cities, businesses and international partners in connecting capital, technology, knowledge and markets, while strengthening long-term cooperation with the WEF.

World Economic Forum Chief Executive Officer Stephan Mergenthaler at the event. Photo: SGGP

Echoing the call for substantive cooperation, World Economic Forum Chief Executive Officer Stephan Mergenthaler stressed the need to turn dialogue into action in response to global changes. According to him, three drivers are likely to shape future growth including the convergence of technology and intelligence; resilient and sustainable industry; and the connectivity of ideas, capital, talent and markets.

Assessing that HCMC has advantages in entrepreneurial spirit, industrial capability and international vision, the WEF Chief Executive Officer said the city has the potential to connect domestic businesses with global partners. To make the most of these advantages, all sides need to strengthen cooperation and reinforce mutual trust and understanding.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan