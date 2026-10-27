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Vietnam's cashew exports exceed US$4.2 billion in first 10 months

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Vietnam exported more than 600,000 tons of cashew kernels worth over US$4.2 billion through October 2026, with China and the United States accounting for the largest shares of imports at 21.6 percent and 15.2 percent, respectively, according to the Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS).

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Representatives of foreign companies visit booths showcasing processed cashew products at the conference.

The figures were released at the 15th Vietnam International Cashew Conference (GCR 2026), jointly organized by VINACAS and the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27.

Held under the theme “From Raw Materials to Added Value: Connecting Value Chains and Shaping the Future of Global Cashew Supply Chains,” the two-day event brought together more than 350 industry leaders, business representatives and experts from 40 countries and territories.

Part of Vietnam's national trade promotion program, the conference aimed to facilitate business networking and strengthen cooperation across the cashew industry.

Opening the event, VINACAS Chairman Pham Van Cong described the cashew sector as an interconnected global supply and value chain in which stakeholders' roles and interests are closely linked.

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Mr. Pham Van Cong, Chairman of VINACAS, delivers the opening remarks at the 15th Vietnam International Cashew Conference 2026.

The industry continues to face challenges in 2026, including changes in tariff policies, rising trade barriers and fluctuations in production, transportation, logistics and financing costs. These pressures affect the entire supply chain, from raw material production and processing plants to commercial operations and end consumers, he said.

Mr. Pham Van Cong stressed that the industry must address immediate challenges while pursuing a more sustainable and resilient development path that generates greater value over the next 10 to 20 years.

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Business representatives explore processed cashew products at the conference.

During the conference, international speakers shared insights into crop seasons, consumption trends, markets for value-added cashew products, quality control, and food safety. Participants also discussed supply chain management, sustainability and emerging trends shaping the future of the global cashew industry.

VINACAS has set a target of exporting 800,000 tons of cashew kernels worth US$5 billion in 2026, underscoring the industry's ambition to expand exports and strengthen its position in international markets.

By Duc Trung, Cong Phien – Translated by Thuy Doan

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15th Vietnam International Cashew Conference (GCR 2026) Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS) Vietnam's cashew exports

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