Prime Minister urges WEF to strengthen investment links with Vietnam

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called on the World Economic Forum to deepen connections between international investors and Vietnamese businesses, particularly private-sector firms, during talks on expanding economic cooperation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung shakes hands with Stephan Mergenthaler, managing director of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Photo: SGGP

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on October 28 held bilateral talks with Stephan Mergenthaler, managing director of the World Economic Forum (WEF), on strengthening cooperation and mobilizing international resources to support Vietnam’s economic development.

Connecting resources, advancing strategic cooperation

During the talks, the Prime Minister praised the WEF’s role in connecting governments, international organizations, businesses, and investors, while promoting policy dialogue, public-private cooperation, and the sharing of development experience.

At the talk between Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and WEF managing director Stephan Mergenthaler. Photo: SGGP

Noting the positive outcomes of the Vietnam-WEF cooperation framework for 2023-2026, he proposed that the two sides continue working together to develop a new strategic cooperation framework.

The Prime Minister said Vietnam is implementing strategic tasks and solutions aimed at achieving double-digit economic growth in the coming years. Amid rapid and complex global changes, Vietnam remains committed to its development goals and regards science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers of productivity, quality, and competitiveness.

The Government values the role of the private sector and is continuing to improve the investment and business environment, promote the adoption of international standards, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of investors.

Vietnam is also focusing on mobilizing domestic and international resources to develop strategic infrastructure, particularly in road transport, aviation, and energy, while enhancing the quality of human resources.

The Prime Minister said achieving these development goals would require not only capital but also international technology, knowledge, and expertise.

He called on the WEF to strengthen its role as a bridge between major corporations, investment funds, international investors, and Vietnamese businesses, particularly private enterprises. Such partnerships, he said, should deliver tangible results, ensure legitimate benefits for all parties, and contribute to the development of Vietnam and the wider region.

Cooperation mechanism proposed ahead of APEC 2027

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung talks with WEF managing director Stephan Mergenthaler. Photo: SGGP

WEF managing director Stephan Mergenthaler praised Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City for hosting the Autumn Economic Forum, describing it as a traditional cooperative activity between the two sides.

He said Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City's relationship with the WEF has strategic significance and commended the country's economic achievements. Among them, the establishment of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Ho Chi Minh City, focused on advanced manufacturing, stands out as an important result of institutionalized cooperation.

According to Mergenthaler, there remains significant potential to expand cooperation, especially as Vietnam prepares to host APEC 2027.

The WEF is interested in understanding Vietnam’s priorities, particularly private-sector development, in order to contribute expertise and mobilize participation from the international business community.

The WEF leader also praised Vietnam’s long-term development vision, particularly its growth strategy based on science, technology, and the strengthening of the private sector. These priorities have been highlighted by the Vietnamese government at the Autumn Economic Forum for two consecutive years.

The WEF pledged support for Vietnam in connection with APEC 2027 and proposed establishing a follow-on cooperation mechanism to elevate bilateral ties. According to the WEF representative, such a mechanism could leave a lasting mark on international private-sector participation and cooperation during the APEC 2027 Leaders' Summit.

The WEF leadership also expressed hope that Vietnam’s senior leaders would attend the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos in January 2027. The Vietnamese side said it would respond to the invitation soon.

Welcoming the WEF’s proposals, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung stressed the importance of strengthening dialogue, sharing experience, and connecting resources at a time when the global economy continues to face multiple challenges.

He said international cooperation forums should help translate discussions into concrete outcomes that support national economic development and contribute to regional prosperity.

The WEF reaffirmed that it highly values its partnership with Vietnam and is committed to advancing bilateral cooperation to a new stage.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan