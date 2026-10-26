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PM orders tighter price controls to curb inflation

SGGP

The Prime Minister has ordered  goods price watchdog to take measures to help keep inflation in line with the government's target in the final months of 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang has signed a prime ministerial dispatch on strengthening price management and administration measures in the remaining months of the year, contributing to inflation control.

To proactively address challenges in price management in the final months of 2026 and help keep the average consumer price index (CPI) for the year at around 4.5 percent, while maintaining macroeconomic stability, protecting livelihoods, and supporting business activities, the Prime Minister said that any necessary price increases must be carefully considered. Decisions on timing and adjustment levels should be based on a full assessment of cost factors, people's affordability, socioeconomic conditions, and inflation-control requirements.

For 14 localities where the average CPI increase over the past nine months exceeded the national average, namely Son La Province, Tuyen Quang Province, Thai Nguyen Province, Gia Lai Province, Hue City, Tay Ninh Province, Khanh Hoa Province, Ca Mau Province, Da Nang City, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Vinh Long Province, Dong Thap Province, and Dak Lak Province, the Prime Minister ordered the immediate development and implementation of price management measures.

The measures should focus on goods and services with sharp price increases and those having a significant impact on CPI and people's lives. The Prime Minister also directed these localities to keep their CPI from increasing during the remaining months of 2026, contributing to the country's overall inflation-control target.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan

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average CPI increase overall inflation-control target consumer price index (CPI) inflation control

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