Autumn Economic Forum 2026 features 16 sessions on new growth drivers

The 2026 Autumn Economic Forum (AEF 2026) entered its second day in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27, with 16 discussion sessions focusing on new growth drivers, shifts in global value chains, and the role of technology in enhancing competitiveness.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee joins other delegates in the opening ceremony of the fourth Ho Chi Minh City Green Growth Products and Services Exhibition (GRECO 2026). (Photo: SGGP)

According to the organizers, the parallel thematic sessions bring together representatives of government agencies, international organizations, experts, research institutes, universities, and business leaders. Discussions are structured around three broad themes addressing issues that are directly shaping the development models of economies.

The first theme focuses on shifts in growth models and the role of megacities. A key session, titled “Repositioning Vietnam and ASEAN in Global Value Chains,” features content development and speakers from the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The session aims to identify changes in international production networks and examine opportunities for Vietnam and ASEAN to participate more deeply in higher-value-added industries and stages of production.

Other topics include environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, the circular economy, human resources in the artificial intelligence (AI) era, and the application of technology in megacity governance.

International delegates attend the CEO 500 program as part of the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum. (Photo: SGGP)

The second theme examines the conditions needed to establish new growth drivers, particularly institutional frameworks, finance, and strategic technologies. Discussions at the International Financial Center will explore opportunities to connect capital markets, attract long-term investment, and develop financial services to support investment, production, and innovation.

Sessions on digital economy policies, data safety, cybersecurity in the quantum era, and emerging technology industries will further clarify the need to improve the legal framework, develop infrastructure, and strengthen human resources.

The third theme focuses on international cooperation in science and technology and the development of emerging industries. Topics including green logistics, advanced manufacturing, agricultural technology, technology diplomacy, and the role of young businesses are examined in the context of the need to transform production models, boost productivity, and expand markets.

Notably, the agricultural technology session features a representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Vietnam. It focuses on solutions to develop transparent, responsible, and sustainable food systems.

Alongside the 16 thematic sessions, the “Rising Star Arena” space features 30 technology demonstrations across four stages. The area showcases solutions in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, blockchain, smart agriculture, clean energy, biomedicine, quantum technology, and green finance.

A key focus of the October 27 sessions is to bridge policy discussions with businesses’ practical needs, seeking solutions to integrate technology into production, promote technology transfer, and enhance competitiveness.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh