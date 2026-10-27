Business

Autumn Economic Forum 2026 features 16 sessions on new growth drivers

SGGP

The 2026 Autumn Economic Forum (AEF 2026) entered its second day in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27, with 16 discussion sessions focusing on new growth drivers, shifts in global value chains, and the role of technology in enhancing competitiveness.

1793016489209-4970179030617774556-g3845582915891695483-e49cff16a89923df32a82e0b99ef7394-8348-5191.jpg
Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee joins other delegates in the opening ceremony of the fourth Ho Chi Minh City Green Growth Products and Services Exhibition (GRECO 2026). (Photo: SGGP)

According to the organizers, the parallel thematic sessions bring together representatives of government agencies, international organizations, experts, research institutes, universities, and business leaders. Discussions are structured around three broad themes addressing issues that are directly shaping the development models of economies.

The first theme focuses on shifts in growth models and the role of megacities. A key session, titled “Repositioning Vietnam and ASEAN in Global Value Chains,” features content development and speakers from the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The session aims to identify changes in international production networks and examine opportunities for Vietnam and ASEAN to participate more deeply in higher-value-added industries and stages of production.

Other topics include environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, the circular economy, human resources in the artificial intelligence (AI) era, and the application of technology in megacity governance.

1793001242714-4970179030617774556-g3845582915891695483-ebf3f238f74281e19d8e91977535b38d-8617-9249.jpg
International delegates attend the CEO 500 program as part of the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum. (Photo: SGGP)

The second theme examines the conditions needed to establish new growth drivers, particularly institutional frameworks, finance, and strategic technologies. Discussions at the International Financial Center will explore opportunities to connect capital markets, attract long-term investment, and develop financial services to support investment, production, and innovation.

Sessions on digital economy policies, data safety, cybersecurity in the quantum era, and emerging technology industries will further clarify the need to improve the legal framework, develop infrastructure, and strengthen human resources.

The third theme focuses on international cooperation in science and technology and the development of emerging industries. Topics including green logistics, advanced manufacturing, agricultural technology, technology diplomacy, and the role of young businesses are examined in the context of the need to transform production models, boost productivity, and expand markets.

Notably, the agricultural technology session features a representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Vietnam. It focuses on solutions to develop transparent, responsible, and sustainable food systems.

Alongside the 16 thematic sessions, the “Rising Star Arena” space features 30 technology demonstrations across four stages. The area showcases solutions in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, blockchain, smart agriculture, clean energy, biomedicine, quantum technology, and green finance.

A key focus of the October 27 sessions is to bridge policy discussions with businesses’ practical needs, seeking solutions to integrate technology into production, promote technology transfer, and enhance competitiveness.

Related News
By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Autumn Economic Forum 2026 16 sessions new growth drivers

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn