GRECO 2026 connects technologies, fosters green growth

As part of the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum, the fourth Ho Chi Minh City Green Growth Products and Services Exhibition (GRECO 2026) officially opened on the evening of October 26.

At the opening ceremony of the fourth Ho Chi Minh City Green Growth Products and Services Exhibition (GRECO 2026) (Photo: SGGP)

The event was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, and other agencies.

Running from October 26 to 29 on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, GRECO 2026 brings together nearly 70 domestic and international organizations and businesses, featuring 190 exhibition booths.

Through dedicated exhibition areas for high technology, green urban development, and green products, the event showcases innovative models in artificial intelligence, semiconductor chips, robotics, the low-altitude economy, renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, and the circular economy. Participants include pioneering businesses, research institutes, universities, and major technology parks.

A 600-square-meter robotics exhibition and demonstration area is a key highlight of GRECO 2026, featuring more than 30 leading Chinese robotics and artificial intelligence companies and research institutes.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, emphasized that the city has identified green and digital transformations as central priorities in its long-term development strategy. These transformations are expected to serve as new drivers for economic restructuring and the transition toward sustainable growth.

He described GRECO 2026 as a practical initiative to translate the city's strategic orientations into action. More than an exhibition venue, the event serves as an integrated ecosystem and a bridge for economic transformation, helping businesses access advanced technologies and adopt more sustainable production practices while raising public awareness and fostering a green consumer market in the city.

GRECO 2026 also features five specialized seminars, panel discussions, and business networking programs connecting domestic and international enterprises. Community engagement activities, along with Vietnamese cultural, artistic, and fashion performances, are scheduled at designated times on the main stage along Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street.

By Dinh Du – Translated by Kim Khanh