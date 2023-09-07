Vietnam’s regretful 4th place finish at Asian Women's Volleyball Championship

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team achieved a commendable 4th place overall at the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship, and this is a significant testament to their skill and prowess.

The final round of the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, featured two most important matches: the battle for third place between Vietnam and Japan and the championship showdown between Thailand and China.

The match for third place between the Vietnamese women’s volleyball team and Japan occurred in the early evening of September 6. Despite the championship no longer being within reach, both the Vietnamese women's volleyball team and Japan were resolute in their quest to secure the third-place position, solidifying their standing among the continent's elite teams. For the Vietnamese women's volleyball team, reaching the semifinals had already been a significant achievement. However, under the guidance of Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet, they aspired to deliver an even stronger performance and seize the opportunity to rank among the top three strongest teams. As a result, Coach Kiet selected his finest players, including Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, Tran Tu Linh, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, Nguyen Thi Trinh, Nguyen Khanh Dang, and Doan Thi Lam Oanh.

During the match, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team delivered one of the most thrilling and outstanding performances of the tournament, demonstrating their prowess at this year's Asian Championship. Both teams competed evenly, vying point by point. There were moments when the Japanese women's team's defense was pushed to its limits, unable to stop Thanh Thuy or Kieu Trinh from scoring with their powerful spikes.

Despite a valiant effort that pushed the match to a decisive five sets, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team could not secure an overall victory. They ultimately lost 2-3 (25/21, 14/25, 22/25, 25/20, 11/15) and settled for 4th place in the tournament. Nonetheless, achieving 4th place in Asia remains a noteworthy accomplishment.

On September 7, the team will return to Vietnam and begin their professional preparations for the upcoming 19th Asian Games.