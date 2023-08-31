Vietnam beats South Korea in 1st match at Asian Women's Volleyball Championship

During the inaugural day of the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team sprang a noteworthy upset by triumphing over the renowned South Korean team.

The championship ceremoniously kicked off on the afternoon of August 30 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. In the preliminary round of Group C, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team competed against their South Korean counterparts in their opening match.

Prior to the match, all indications suggested a likely victory for the South Korean women's team, given their skilled players and impressive track record in the Asian sphere, coupled with their current standing as the third-ranked team on the continent. However, the final outcome turned out differently.

This particular match could be characterized as a gripping contest of strategies between two coaches: Nguyen Tuan Kiet (Vietnam) and Coach Hernandez Cesar (South Korea). Concurrently, the game highlighted the high-quality competition among the blockers from both teams as, throughout the match, the blocking maneuvers executed by the players from the Vietnamese and South Korean women's teams consistently delivered unexpected turns on the court.

Forming a roster comprised of the most skilled and well-recognized players among the fans – including Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, Tran Tu Linh, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, Doan Thi Lam Oanh, Nguyen Khanh Dang, and Nguyen Thi Trinh – Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet had set his sights on securing a strong result right from the outset.

Additionally, Coach Kiet introduced Ly Thi Luyen onto the court during the opening set, with the anticipation that her height would lend itself to formidable blocks against the opponent's attacking plays. Nevertheless, the tug-of-war situation added an element of allure, yet the initial game concluded with a 25/22 victory favoring South Korea. In the subsequent match, South Korea’s spiker Kang Shohwi exhibited an exceptional performance, securing a 25/19 lead against the Vietnamese team in the second set.

Nonetheless, it was all the South Korean team could achieve, as in the remaining three sets, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet's squad underwent a complete transformation. The coaching staff orchestrated changes by introducing Vi Thi Nhu Quynh onto the court, followed by instances where the young middle blocker Pham Thi Hien also took charge. Their collaboration with Thanh Thuy, Kieu Trinh, and Lam Oanh led to a display of exceptional play.

Throughout these final three sets, the Vietnamese blockers excelled, effectively thwarting numerous offensive attempts from the South Korean players. Furthermore, Tran Thi Thanh Thuy continued to excel as the most potent spiker, rendering the defensive efforts of the South Korean backline futile. The Vietnamese women's volleyball team secured consecutive victories with scores of 25/23, 25/17, and 15/13.

As the match concluded, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team secured a triumphant victory over South Korea with a 3-2 score, allowing them to temporarily claim the top spot in Group C. This historic win marks the first time the Vietnamese women's volleyball team has ever defeated the South Korean women's volleyball team in the history of their participation in the Asian Championship.