Vietnam triumphs over Uzbekistan at 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team encountered no challenges in dealing with the powerful spikers from the Uzbekistan women's volleyball team. Therefore, the team secured its second victory at the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship.

On August 31, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team participated in their second round-robin match of Group C, competing against the Uzbekistan women's volleyball team. Earlier in June of the same year, the Vietnamese team had faced off against the Uzbekistan team during the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup and emerged victoriously with a 3-0 scoreline.

In this subsequent match at the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship, the outcome remained consistent. During the game, outside hitter Tran Thi Thanh Thuy – the team’s captain - maintained her impressive display of powerful spikes, contributing the highest number of points for Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet's team. Whenever the ball was skillfully set up by Doan Thi Lam Oanh or Vo Thi Kim Thoa, Thanh Thuy would leap high, executing rapid and forceful spike attacks. Opponents from across Asia have acknowledged the challenge of countering Thanh Thuy's performance at this juncture due to her impeccable skills and proficiency in executing high-speed spikes, even against well-structured defensive strategies. On the opposing side of the court, Uzbekistan's hitters Sativoldieva and Tursunpulatova continued to give their utmost effort, yet the power behind their spike attempts fell short in overcoming the steadfast defense of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team.

Wrapping up the game, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team secured a 3-0 victory with scores of 25/11, 25/12, and 25/9. With two wins in the group stage, the Vietnamese team is nearly certain to secure the top position in the standings after the preliminary rounds. The final match in Group C for this tournament is scheduled for September 1. The Vietnamese women's volleyball team will be facing the Chinese Taipei team. Meanwhile, the Uzbekistan women's volleyball team, having faced two defeats, is set to compete against the South Korean women's team in their final group-stage match.