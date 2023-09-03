2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship: The resilience of Vietnam

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team has clinched the leading position in Group C and earned a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship.

After achieving three consecutive victories, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team has clinched the leading position in Group C and earned a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship, held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. This accomplishment propels them closer to one of the three Asian qualifications for the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

After a year filled with impressive accomplishments, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and his team approached the continental tournament with unwavering confidence and a deep hunger for victory. In their debut match, team captain Tran Thi Thanh Thuy rallied her teammates, including Lam Oanh, Kieu Trinh, Nhu Quynh, Bich Thuy, and Khanh Dang, to orchestrate one of the most remarkable and unforgettable comebacks, triumphing over the South Korean team with a hard-fought 3-2 victory, even though they had initially fallen behind 2-0.

Asian media have hailed this as the "iconic comeback in the world of Asian women's volleyball," underscoring that the Vietnamese women's volleyball team is enjoying a dynamic year of competition, regularly securing emotionally charged victories in all the tournaments they engage in.

This triumph holds immense significance, considering that the South Korean women's volleyball team, their formidable opponent, had recently represented Asia in the 2023 Volleyball Nations League, the most prestigious platform for national teams in the global volleyball community. South Korea is also a member of the renowned "Fantastic Four" in Asian women's volleyball, comprising China, Japan, and Thailand. They have a consistent track record of securing top honors in the continent's women's volleyball arena, from the Asian Championship to the Asian Games. Furthermore, they consistently earn official slots in the annual Volleyball Nations League.

Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet’s team secured victory over South Korea despite facing challenging conditions and a decrease in the physical readiness of several key players after a series of consecutive tournaments. The suboptimal physical condition of setters Doan Thi Lam Oanh and Vo Thi Kim Thoa had a noticeable psychological impact on their teammates.

Nevertheless, when they took turns on the court, both players showcased unwavering determination, rallying alongside their teammates and adding to one of the most remarkable victories in their quest for excellence on the continental stage.

Building on this success, they defeated Uzbekistan 3-0 and triumphed over Chinese Taipei 3-1 in the following matches. Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet's team solidified their position in the semi-finals, officially kindling their ambition to secure one of the three highly sought-after spots for Asian women's volleyball in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.