Vietnamese women's volleyball team loses to China in semis, aims for 3rd place

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team could not pull off an upset against their formidable opponents, the Chinese women's volleyball team, resulting in their defeat in the semifinals of this tournament.

On the evening of September 5 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, the first semifinal match of the tournament featured the Vietnamese women's volleyball team facing off against the Chinese women's volleyball team. Leading up to the match, all predictions regarding the professional advantage favored the Chinese women's volleyball team.

It is entirely understandable because Coach Zhao Yong commands a team of highly skilled players, and the Chinese women's volleyball team has consistently ranked among the top teams in Asian women's volleyball for many years.

In the match, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet fielded Tran Thi Thanh Thuy as the outside hitter, supported by Vi Thi Nhu Quynh, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, Nguyen Thi Trinh, Tran Thi Bich Thuy, Doan Thi Lam Oanh, and Nguyen Khanh Dang.

The coordination within this lineup remained smooth as all the players were well-acquainted with each other's playing styles. However, the Chinese women's team displayed effective blocking, with players like outside hitters Wu Mengje, Zhong Hui, and the opposite hitter Zhou Yetong utilizing their height advantage to consistently spike the ball above the defensive block. With this advantage, the first set concluded with a 25/13 victory for the Chinese women's team.

In the second set, the Chinese women's team continued to play more effectively, dominating the game by employing a one-sided strategy. Vietnamese players attempted various attacking strategies. However, it appeared that the ball distributions by setter Lam Oanh and occasionally Kim Thoa were easily anticipated by the opposing team. By the end of this set, the Vietnamese women's team suffered another defeat, with a score of 12/25.

In the third set, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team gave their all. Both teams fought fiercely for each point, and it is worth noting that the Vietnamese players executed their attacks with a determined spirit. However, the ultimate victory still went to the Chinese women's team with a score of 25/23. Nevertheless, the spirited battle against their opponents clearly demonstrated that the Vietnamese players maintained a strong competitive spirit throughout the match.

So, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team lost 0-3 in the semifinals, failing to earn a place in the finals. The Chinese women's team will now face the winner of the other semifinal match between Thailand and Japan in the battle for the 2023 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship title.

As for the Vietnamese women’s volleyball team, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and his players have one more match to compete for the third-place position on the final day of September 6 before leaving Thailand. If they manage to secure the third-place position overall, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team will be granted a spot to participate in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.