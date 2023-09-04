Awe-inspiring milestones of Vietnamese women's volleyball team in 2023

For the first time in their history, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team has advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship, solidifying their status among the elite of Asian volleyball.

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team has been participating in the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship, and for the first time in their history, they have advanced to the semifinals, solidifying their status among the elite of Asian volleyball.

Three remarkable milestones

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team began their journey in 2023 by participating in the 2023 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Cup held in Vinh Phuc in April. Under the name Sport Center 1, the team's primary objective was to gain valuable experience and prepare professionally ahead of the 32nd SEA Games. However, they astounded fans and the Asian volleyball community by reaching the final and defeating Thailand's Diamond Food-Fine Chef team with a thrilling score of 3-2 (21/25, 17/25, 25/20, 25/22, 15/10).

This historic victory marked the first time a Vietnamese women's team became champions in the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Cup. More remarkably, this championship win has earned the Vietnamese women's volleyball team the privilege of representing Asia in the 2023 FIVB Women's Club World Championship, scheduled to be held in China in December 2023.

The Vietnamese women’s volleyball team’s journey began on a promising note, and they continued to shine, achieving favorable outcomes in later tournaments. The second remarkable achievement for the Vietnamese women's volleyball team was their participation in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup, where they emerged as champions in June 2023, securing a spot in the 2023 FIVB Challenge Cup.

During the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup, in their inaugural appearance, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team displayed dominance from start to finish, advancing to the final and defeating the Indonesian women's team in a thrilling match with a score of 3-2 (25/18, 25/27, 21/25, 25/20, 15/13). This championship victory further underscored the significant progress made by the Vietnamese women's volleyball team in terms of professionalism and development. Notably, the Vietnamese women’s volleyball team also had the opportunity to compete in France at the 2023 FIVB Challenge Cup, where they showcased remarkable resilience.

The third remarkable milestone has been solidified through the results of the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship. The Vietnamese women's volleyball team achieved a 3-2 victory over the South Korean women's team during the group stage, a result that came as a major surprise, or more aptly, a shock to Asian volleyball enthusiasts.

After that, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team emerged victorious against the Australian women's team on September 3, gaining a place in the tournament's semifinals. This marks the inaugural instance of a Vietnamese national volleyball team advancing to the semifinals of the Asian Women's Volleyball Championship.

Additionally, it signifies the first time that the Vietnamese women's volleyball team has entered the ranks of the top four teams on the continent. If the team continues to perform well and is in the top-three finish overall, there is hope that the Vietnamese women's volleyball team may earn a qualification spot for the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Cup.

The role of the Head Coach

Throughout the team's professional journey from June 2022 to now, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet has been in charge as the Head Coach. Therefore, his professional imprint has been affirmed by the team's results and achievements in competitions.

Initially, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet was chosen to lead the Vietnamese women's volleyball team during the preparations for the 31st SEA Games. However, due to hesitation from the Vietnam Volleyball Federation, both parties were unable to finalize the arrangement. During the 31st SEA Games, the Vietnam Volleyball Federation sought the coaching services of Coach Thai Thanh Tung, who accepted the role.

After the 31st SEA Games in May 2022, Coach Tung stepped down from the position of Head Coach, and the Vietnam Volleyball Federation successfully recruited Coach Kiet to join the coaching staff. Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet presented his long-term preparation plan, aiming not only for specific tournament results within a year but also looking at a longer horizon of three to five years. This plan received mutual approval.

Consequently, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet has held the position of Head Coach for the Vietnamese women's volleyball team since June 2022, and his coaching expertise and the players' unwavering spirit have been evident in every international competition they have engaged in during this period.

While it is true that the Vietnamese women's volleyball team does not always emerge victorious or engage in the most exhilarating matches, Coach Kiet's players, on the whole, have adopted a modern playing style and displayed unyielding determination when facing opponents, regardless of whether they are formidable teams from Asia or Europe.

After the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team will compete in the 19th Asian Games and the 2023 FIVB Women's Club World Championship. Hence, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet has consistently undertaken substantial professional preparations.