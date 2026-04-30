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Vietnam Wushu ranks third at the 2026 World Taijiquan Championships

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A stellar performance by the Vietnam Wushu national team at the 2026 World Taijiquan Championships, brings home 8 gold medals ranking 3rd overall.

The members of the Vietnam Wushu national team delivered an efficient performance to secure a spot among the top three nations at the 2026 World Taijiquan Championships.

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Vietnam secures 8 golds at the 2026 World Taijiquan Championships, ranking 3rd overall

The tournament concluded on April 30 in Bulgaria, following a final day of intense competition where athletes pushed their limits to claim the remaining medals.

In the final events of the program, the Vietnamese team secured crucial gold medals thanks to the impressive performances of athletes such as Nguyen Trong Lam and Nguyen Khac Le Hoang.

By the end of the competition, Vietnam had amassed a total of 8 gold, 4 silver, and 9 bronze medals, finishing third in the overall medal tally. The gold medals were contributed by Nguyen Trong Lam with three golds, Nguyen Le Chi with two golds, Nguyen Khac Le Hoang with one gold and Nguyen Thi Minh Tam with one gold.

On the final leaderboard, Hong Kong (China) took the top spot with 9 gold, 7 silver, and 4 bronze medals. China followed in second place with 9 gold and 1 silver medal.

Subsequent rankings included teams from the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau (China), Canada, and Chinese Taipei. A total of 15 participating teams earned medals at this year's championship, which featured 46 events for men and women across various specialized Taijiquan disciplines. This marked the fifth edition of the World Taijiquan Championships organized by the International Wushu Federation.

The Vietnam Wushu team competed with a roster including Nguyen Trong Lam, Hoang Duc Duy, Nguyen Le Chi, Nguyen Thanh Van, Pham Nguyen Hoai Nam, Nguyen Thi Minh Tam, Nguyen Khac Le Hoang, and Chu Tue Anh.

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By Minh Chien - Translated by Anh Quan

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2026 World Taijiquan Championships bronze medals Vietnam Wushu national team

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