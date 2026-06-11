Vietnam wins two gold medals at 2026 IPCA World Chess Championship

Vietnam claimed its first two gold medals at the 2026 International Physically Disabled Chess Association (IPCA) World Chess Championship in Spain.

Representing Vietnam at this year’s championship were Doan Thu Huyen and Tran Thi Bich Thuy.

In the rapid chess competition on June 10, Doan Thu Huyen delivered an outstanding performance to win the gold medal in the women’s open category, scoring 7.5 points from nine rounds.

On the same day, Tran Thi Bich Thuy captured gold in the women’s wheelchair division after accumulating six points from nine games.

Vietnamese players compete at the 2026 International Physically Disabled Chess Association (IPCA) World Chess Championship in Spain. Photo: Thai Duong.

Following the rapid chess events, competitors will move on to the standard chess competition. The 2026 International Physically Disabled Chess Association World Chess Championship has attracted 70 players from 18 countries and territories.

Vietnam team coach Bui Quang Vu said that the squad entered the tournament aiming not only to secure medals but also to gain valuable international experience and further develop their competitive skills.

The players competed with determination and confidence throughout the rapid chess event. Despite facing tough opponents in every round, they demonstrated strong resolve and gave their best, resulting in these outstanding achievements, he said.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong