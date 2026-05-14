Vietnam to host 2026 Asia Triathlon Cup

Vietnam will continue to host the 2026 Asia Triathlon Cup, set to take place in Tam Chuc, Ninh Binh Province.

Athletes will have the opportunity to compete in the 2026 National Triathlon Club Championships and the 2026 Asia Triathlon Cup Tam Chuc in Ninh Binh. (Photo: TRIATHLONVN)

This year’s competition will also feature events for the 2026 National Triathlon Club Championships, which will be held concurrently with the 2026 Asia Triathlon Cup Tam Chuc.

Vietnamese athletes will compete for national club championship titles, while international competitors will contest the Asian Cup events on the same race course.

The tournament includes competitions in triathlon (swimming, cycling, running), duathlon (running, cycling, running), and aquathlon (swimming, running). According to the Vietnam Triathlon Federation, the 2026 Asia Triathlon Cup Tam Chuc has attracted 130 athletes from 31 teams. The competition is scheduled to run from May 14 to May 18.

Under the tournament regulations, the 2026 National Triathlon Club Championships will feature nine elite-level events for athletes aged 18 and above, including men’s and women’s individual sprint triathlon, sprint duathlon, and sprint aquathlon races, along with mixed relay events in triathlon, duathlon, and aquathlon.

The youth category, reserved for athletes under 18, will include four events: men’s and women’s individual sprint duathlon and sprint aquathlon.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Asia Triathlon Cup Tam Chuc will stage six events for international, domestic, and youth athletes, including men’s and women’s sprint duathlon, aquathlon, and sprint triathlon races. Notably, the tournament will also feature men’s and women’s sprint aquathlon and Olympic-distance triathlon events for amateur competitors.

According to the registration list, Vietnam’s top triathlon, duathlon, and aquathlon athletes are all set to compete in this year’s tournament in Ninh Binh.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan