Vietnam U19 gear up for Myanmar clash

Before their crucial second Group A fixture at the 2026 ASEAN U-19 Boys' Championship, Vietnam's U19 squad has intensified preparations with a clear objective: secure another victory and maintain the upper hand in the race for a semifinal berth.

Head Coach Yutaka Ikeuchi addresses his players before the June 3 afternoon training session.

Vietnam will face Myanmar at 4 p.m. on June 4 at Sumatera Utara Main Stadium in Medan, Indonesia, in what is widely viewed as one of the tournament's first decisive encounters. While hosts Indonesia are heavily favored to defeat Timor Leste and collect another three points, the clash between Vietnam and Myanmar is expected to have a major impact on the group's final standings.

The Vietnamese team entered its final training session on June 3 in high spirits after opening the campaign with a convincing 3-0 win over Timor Leste. However, the coaching staff has remained demanding despite the positive result, using recent sessions to fine-tune tactics and address shortcomings exposed in the opening match.

Training focused on improving coordination between the defensive, midfield, and attacking lines, enhancing finishing efficiency, and reinforcing defensive concentration. Although Vietnam dominated Timor Leste, the team's attacking unit was criticized for failing to convert a greater number of scoring opportunities.

Myanmar, meanwhile, are expected to provide a much sterner test. The side suffered a 3-0 defeat to defending champions Indonesia in the opening round but demonstrated enough quality to suggest they could trouble Vietnam. Their defensive lapses, however, were evident, with all three goals conceded from set-piece situations, an area Vietnam may seek to exploit.

The tournament format has heightened the stakes. Only the three group winners and the best second-placed team will advance to the semifinals, making goal difference and overall records potentially decisive. Vietnam are therefore not only targeting three points but also a convincing margin of victory to strengthen their position should the race for the best runners-up spot come into play.

Vietnam U19 must defeat Myanmar to keep their hopes alive of making a deep run at this year's tournament.

Team leader Nguyen Anh Tuan said the squad remains in good physical and mental condition after several days of competition and training in Medan. He noted that the players have largely adapted to local weather conditions and the playing surface, eliminating factors that could have affected their performance.

The battle for knockout places has already intensified after the tournament's opening matches. Indonesia and Vietnam both began Group A with identical 3-0 victories over Myanmar and Timor Leste, respectively.

In Group B, Thailand delivered the tournament's most emphatic result so far with a 9-0 rout of Brunei, while Malaysia opened with a 3-0 victory over Singapore. However, Thailand's huge winning margin may prove less significant, as results against the bottom-placed team will not be counted when determining the best second-placed side, since Group C has only three teams.

Group C, comprising Australia, the Philippines, and Cambodia, began on June 3, with Australia widely regarded as the strongest contender and a formidable obstacle for the other two sides.

Vietnam Football Federation Vice President Tran Anh Tu described Group A as one of the tournament's most competitive sections, noting that defending champions Indonesia possess a squad featuring several players with FIFA U17 World Cup experience, overseas-based talent, and the advantage of playing at home. He added that Myanmar have made steady strides in youth development, while Timor Leste have also shown encouraging progress in recent years. Vietnam Football Federation Vice President Tran Anh Tu "At the U19 level, the most important factors are preparation and the players' development through each match," Mr. Tran Anh Tu said. "We respect every opponent, but we are confident in our preparation. The team's objective is to compete with maximum determination, showcase its technical ability, and gradually establish itself on the regional stage."

By Le Nah, Quoc Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan