Vietnam wins 4 gold medals at 2026 Asian Junior, U23 Canoeing Championships

Vietnam's canoeing team wrapped up the 2026 Asian Canoe Sprint Junior & U23 Championships and Asian Paracanoe Championships in Kazakhstan with four gold medals.

The competition concluded on June 7 (local time), bringing together 350 athletes from 17 countries and territories across Asia.

Vietnam finished the tournament with four gold, three silver and seven bronze medals, highlighted by the outstanding performance of Diep Thi Huong, who claimed three U23 titles.

On the final day of competition, Vietnam secured its fourth gold medal in the U23 mixed C4 500m event through the efforts of Nguyen Hong Thai, Diep Thi Huong, Le Thi Lan Anh and Phung Thi Ngoc Diem.

Vietnam's junior canoeing team won four gold medals at this year's championships in Kazakhstan. Photo: Hong Hanh

Earlier in the tournament, Diep Thi Huong emerged as the team's standout athlete, winning gold in the women's U23 C1 200m, C1 500m and C1 1,000m events.

Vietnam's silver medals came from Nguyen Hong Thai and Le Thi Lan Anh in the U23 C2 500m event.

In the junior category, the Vietnamese team also earned silver medals in the C4 500m event through Vu Ngoc Uyen, Ca Thuy Loan, Luong Thi Yen Nhi and Le Thi Phuong Minh, as well as in the XC2 500m event through Kim Thai Tu and Ma Thi Dieu Ngoc.

Vietnam fielded a youthful squad featuring several promising athletes, using the tournament as an opportunity to gain international experience while delivering strong results on the continental stage.

The performance follows another successful outing for Vietnam's canoeing team at the 2026 Asian Canoeing Championships in China in April, where the team won one gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

That gold medal was secured by Nguyen Hong Thai in the men's C1 5,000m event, further underlining his growing stature as one of Vietnam's leading canoeists.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Huyen Huong