Le Giang Patrick, Khoa Ngo granted Vietnamese citizenship

Two players from Cong An HCMC (HCMC Police) FC — Le Giang Patrick and Khoa Ngo — officially became Vietnamese citizens on the morning of May 13.

Both were present at the HCMC Department of Justice to receive the decision signed by the State President. Joining the celebration were members of the coaching staff and team captain Nguyen Tien Linh.

Le Giang Patrick and Khoa Ngo receive their citizenship decisions from leaders of the HCMC Department of Justice.

Le Giang Patrick and Khoa Ngo have been key pillars of Cong An HCMC FC in recent months. While Le Giang Patrick has served as a reliable last line of defense in goal, Khoa Ngo has emerged as a timely reinforcement since the start of the season. In addition to fulfilling his role as an attacking midfielder, he has also scored several crucial goals for the team.

Born in 1992, Le Giang Patrick is a goalkeeper developed in the European football system. The first club he joined after moving to Vietnam in 2023 was Cong An Hanoi (Hanoi Police) FC. A year later, he moved south to play for HCMC FC before joining Cong An HCMC FC.

He has already caught the attention of Coach Kim Sang-sik, although incomplete administrative procedures mean he will still need to wait before becoming eligible for the Vietnamese national team.

Khoa Ngo, born in 2006, is a new signing for Cong An HCMC FC, having joined on loan from Perth Glory FC earlier this year. During a period when the club struggled for consistency, Khoa Ngo played a pivotal role in stabilizing the midfield.

While Le Giang Patrick is still awaiting the completion of formalities to represent Vietnam, Khoa Ngo is already eligible. He meets all requirements to join Vietnam’s U23 squad for the 2026 Asian Games.

Representatives of Cong An HCMC FC present flowers and pose for a commemorative photo with Le Giang Patrick and Khoa Ngo.

Speaking at the ceremony, Le Giang Patrick said that he still could not believe the moment had finally arrived, describing the granting of Vietnamese citizenship as an incredible milestone. He added that he was extremely happy to have officially become a Vietnamese citizen after three years, and expressed his gratitude to everyone who had supported and helped him throughout the journey.

Meanwhile, Khoa Ngo said that all procedures had been completed and that he was ready to play for the Vietnam national team. He also thanked everyone who had helped him achieve what he described as an incredible milestone.

By Quoc Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan