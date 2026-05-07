Vietnam U17 make strong start to 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup finals

Vietnam’s U17 national team made a dream start to their AFC U17 Asian Cup campaign in the early hours of May 7, edging Yemen 1-0 in an impressive opening performance.

Dau Quang Hung scored the decisive goal to secure victory for Vietnam U17.

Fueled by youthful energy, confidence, and strong recent form, the Vietnamese side immediately pushed forward after kickoff, deploying an aggressive attacking approach that caught Yemen off guard. Rapid wing play from Van Duong and Sy Bach repeatedly stretched the opposition defense and allowed Vietnam to dominate large spells of the first half.

The attacking pressure forced Yemen deep into their own half, with Vietnam creating several scoring opportunities through Sy Bach, Dai Nhan, and Van Duong. However, the finishing touch initially proved elusive as multiple attempts sailed off target.

Vietnam U17 controlled the match from the outset. (Photo: VFF)

Despite committing numbers forward, Vietnam maintained defensive discipline and remained alert to Yemen’s dangerous counterattacks. Goalkeeper Xuan Hoa delivered several crucial saves, while the backline showed excellent coordination and cover to neutralize the opposition’s pace on the break.

The second half unfolded in a similar fashion, with Vietnam continuing to enjoy superior possession and territorial control. In the 61st minute, Anh Hao unleashed a long-range effort that beat the Yemeni goalkeeper, only for a defender to race back and clear the ball off the line. Just a minute later, Minh Thuy produced a precise through pass for Chu Ngoc Nguyen Luc, whose shot was again desperately blocked by Yemen’s defense.

The only goal of the game came midway through the second half. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam’s persistence was finally rewarded in the 78th minute. Receiving a long pass from Chu Ngoc Nguyen Luc, Dau Quang Hung controlled the ball expertly on the right flank before driving into the penalty area and firing a composed diagonal finish beyond the goalkeeper to secure the decisive goal.

The hard-fought 1-0 victory handed Coach Cristiano Roland’s side a valuable three points and temporarily lifted Vietnam to the top of Group C after South Korea and the UAE later played out a 1-1 draw.

Vietnam’s triumph became even more significant following the stalemate between tournament heavyweight South Korea and the UAE. Alongside Yemen, the two teams are Vietnam’s direct rivals for the group’s two quarterfinal berths and the accompanying FIFA U17 World Cup qualification spots.

Although considered underdogs, the UAE stunned South Korea in the eighth minute through Butti Al Jneibi after the East Asian side failed to deal with a set-piece situation. The early setback forced South Korea to raise the tempo, but Coach Kim Hyun-jun’s men struggled to penetrate the UAE’s disciplined and compact defensive structure.

South Korea eventually salvaged a point in dramatic fashion in the 88th minute. Ahn Joo-wan latched onto a long pass, skillfully cut inside, and produced an excellent finish to level the score at 1-1.

South Korea U17 (in red) were held to a draw by UAE U17. (Photo: AFC)

While South Korea avoided defeat, the result left them second in Group C, two points behind table-topping Vietnam.

The next round of matches on May 10 could prove decisive. Vietnam will face South Korea, while Yemen will take on the UAE. Another positive result for Coach Cristiano Roland’s squad would significantly strengthen Vietnam’s chances of reaching both the continental quarterfinals and the FIFA U17 World Cup.

By Quoc Cuong, Huu Thanh – Translated by Thuy Doan