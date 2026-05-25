Vietnamese female gymnast wins vault gold at World Challenge Cup in Uzbekistan

Nguyen Thi Quynh Nhu delivered a standout performance to win the gold medal in the women’s vault at the FIG World Challenge Cup 2026 in Uzbekistan on May 23, earning Vietnam its first international gymnastics title of the year.

According to Vietnamese gymnastics delegation head Truong Minh Sang, Nhu scored 13.175 points in the final, comfortably finishing ahead of India’s Pranati Nayak (12.825) and Uzbekistan’s Shakhinabonu Yusufova (12.750). Her routines were executed with strong technique and consistency, helping her outperform a competitive field.

Nguyen Thi Quynh Nhu (left) and Nguyen Van Khanh Phong pose with their medals at the FIG World Challenge Cup 2026. (Photo courtesy of Minh Sang)

Mr. Truong Minh Sang said the result is significant not just for Nguyen Thi Quynh Nhu individually, but also for Vietnamese gymnastics as a whole, describing it as an important milestone on the international stage. It is also the team’s first gold medal at this year’s tournament.

Born in 1998 in Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Thi Quynh Nhu has been a key member of the national team for several years. She first rose to prominence at the 31st SEA Games in 2022, where she secured silver medals in the women’s team and individual vault events on home soil.

She has continued to build on that success, winning a silver medal at the 2025 Asian Championships. Her latest achievement in Uzbekistan further highlights her steady development and growing confidence in major competitions. Following Phan Thi Ha Thanh, Nhu has now become the second female Vietnamese gymnast to claim a gold medal at a World Cup leg.

At the same tournament, Nguyen Van Khanh Phong earned a silver medal in the men’s rings event with a score of 13.850. He tied with Uzbekistan’s Akhrorkhon Temirkhonov, but was placed second due to a lower tie-break score.

Vietnam sent five athletes to compete at the event. The team is part of a core group receiving focused investment as it prepares for the 20th Asian Games in Japan this October.

This year's World Challenge Cup was held from May 21-24.

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