Massive 60,000-seat PVF stadium project speeds up construction in Hung Yen

Construction crews have ramped up work on the multi-million dollar PVF Stadium in Hung Yen Province, a FIFA-standard venue featuring Vietnam's first retractable roof and a capacity exceeding My Dinh National Stadium.

Six months after breaking ground, the PVF Stadium project in Nghia Tru Commune, Hung Yen Province, has entered an intensive construction phase with multiple components being deployed simultaneously.

The construction site remains brightly lit at night. Photo: Tien Cuong

The facility is expected to become one of the most modern, large-scale stadiums in the country, fully capable of hosting international sporting events.

The Ministry of Public Security commenced construction of the PVF Stadium in October 2025 next to the PVF Youth Football Training Center. The project spans approximately 55,000 square meters within a 92-hectare sports and service complex in Hung Yen.

The main field area has transformed into a massive construction site with hundreds of specialized vehicles and machines operating continuously. Teams of workers shift schedules to accelerate the progress of key components.

To date, the foundation of the stadium is basically complete, and the project has shifted to grandstand construction. The initial structural frames at the spectator stands are emerging, revealing the preliminary shape of the massive structure.

Beyond the main pitch, auxiliary facilities including an outdoor plaza, internal transport networks, and an 18-hectare parking lot are being developed in sync.

According to the design, the stadium includes four grandstands—A, B, C, and D—along with specialized functional zones. The facility aims to meet FIFA standards to host international tournaments alongside large-scale cultural and entertainment events.

The highlight of the project is a steel dome roof weighing over 8,600 tons, which represents one of the most technically complex engineering tasks. Notably, this is one of the first stadiums in Vietnam to integrate automatic retractable roof technology, allowing events to proceed under varying weather conditions.

The project sits along Provincial Road 379, a key traffic route connecting Hung Yen with the Thanh Tri Bridge area and Hanoi's Ring Road 3.

With a capacity of approximately 60,000 seats, the completed PVF Stadium will surpass the scale of My Dinh National Stadium, ranking smaller than only two other ongoing projects at the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex and the Olympic Sports Urban Area.

By Tien Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan