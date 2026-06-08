Le Thi Mong Tuyen, Phi Thanh Thao strike gold, break SEA records

Vietnam's shooting team continued its impressive run at the Southeast Asian Shooting Championships 2026 on June 8, capturing two gold medals and setting two new regional records in the women's 10m air rifle event.

Vietnam's women's 10m air rifle shooters compete at the 2026 Southeast Asian Shooting Championships.

In the qualification round, Phi Thanh Thao finished second with 628.7 points, while Le Thi Mong Tuyen placed fourth with 627.5 points. Nguyen Thi Thao added 622.6 points, helping Vietnam secure the team title with a combined score of 1,878.8 points, a new Southeast Asian record. Singapore claimed silver and Indonesia took bronze.

Vietnam's shooters maintained their momentum in the individual final, where Phi Thanh Thao delivered a superb performance to win gold with 250.6 points, establishing a new championship record for the women's 10m air rifle final. Meanwhile, Le Thi Mong Tuyen finished sixth.

The Vietnamese coaching staff described the two gold medals as a major morale boost for the squad as the tournament enters its decisive stages.

The team also won a silver medal in the youth women's 10m air rifle team event through the efforts of Duong Ha My, Tran Hoang Gia Bao, and Pham Lang Ngoc Han.

In the youth individual competition, Duong Ha My added another gold medal to Vietnam's tally after scoring 247 points.

The Southeast Asian Shooting Championships 2026 will continue through June 12.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan