Vietnam U19 secure second straight win at 2026 ASEAN U-19 Boys' Championship

In the second Group A match of the 2026 ASEAN U-19 Boys' Championship on the afternoon of June 4, Vietnam U19 cruised to a commanding 5-0 victory over Myanmar U19, temporarily moving to the top of the standings.

Vietnam U19 continue to showcase their dominance with a commanding victory over Myanmar U19. (Photo: VFF)

Facing a side considered stronger than Timor-Leste U19 - their opening-round opponents, Vietnam U19 adopted an aggressive approach from the outset and quickly piled pressure on the Myanmar goal.

Despite dominating possession and creating numerous scoring opportunities, Vietnam had to wait until the 28th minute to break the deadlock. From a corner kick, the ball was headed back across the goal, allowing Tan Dung to rise highest and nod home, giving Vietnam a 1-0 lead.

The opening goal eased the pressure on the Vietnamese youngsters, who began to play with greater fluidity. Before the break, Cong Hau doubled the advantage, netting his fourth goal of the tournament.

Vietnam maintained their relentless attacking intensity after halftime. In the 49th minute, Cong Hau turned provider with a perfectly weighted assist for Van Bach, who controlled the ball well before finishing decisively to make it 3-0.

Thirteen minutes later, Cong Hau was brought down inside the penalty area, earning Vietnam a spot kick. From the penalty mark, Duy Khang converted confidently to extend the lead to 4-0.

A sudden downpour at Sumatera Utara Main Stadium in the closing stages affected the rhythm of both teams. However, with a comfortable advantage, Vietnam continued to press forward in search of more goals. Their efforts paid off in the 84th minute when substitute Thien Phu powered home a header from a corner, sealing an emphatic 5-0 triumph.

The victory, Vietnam's second in as many matches, lifted the team to six points with an impressive goal difference of 8-0, putting them temporarily atop Group A. In the final group-stage fixture on June 7, Vietnam U19 will face hosts Indonesia U19 in a decisive clash for first place in the group.

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By Le Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan