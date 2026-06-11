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Vietnam adds seventh gold at Southeast Asian Shooting Championship

SGGPO

Vietnam’s shooting team added another gold medal to its tally at the 2026 Southeast Asian Shooting Championship in Chinese Taipei.

Vietnam was represented by Pham Quang Huy, Nguyen Dinh Thanh and Lai Cong Minh. In the qualification round, shooter Pham Quang Huy placed third with 576 points, followed closely by Nguyen Dinh Thanh in fourth with 575 points. Lai Cong Minh finished sixth after scoring 570 points.

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Vietnamese shooter Pham Quang Huy Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong

Based on the combined team score, Vietnam topped the standings with 1,721 points to secure the gold medal. Indonesia finished second, while Thailand claimed third place.

The victory marked Vietnam’s seventh gold medal at this year’s Southeast Asian Shooting Championship.

In the individual final, shooter Lai Cong Minh earned a bronze medal with a score of 176.1 points. Nguyen Dinh Thanh finished fifth, while Pham Quang Huy placed seventh.

Earlier in the day, Vietnamese shooters also competed in the youth men’s 10m air pistol event. Nguyen Thanh Nhan won an individual bronze medal, while the Vietnamese youth team of Nguyen Thanh Nhan, Le Duy Vuong and Pham Tuan Hung captured silver with a combined score of 1,697 points.

The 2026 Southeast Asian Shooting Championship will continue on June 11 and 12 before concluding.

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By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Vietnam shooting team Pham Quang Huy Southeast Asian Shooting Championship 2026 10m air pistol gold medal air pistol team event

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