Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy, Truong Van Chuong end Vietnam’s wushu gold drought

Vietnam’s wushu team captured two gold medals on the final day of its competition schedule on the afternoon of December 15.

Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy (blue) dominates the final.

While the taolu (forms) athletes were unable to secure gold for Vietnam at this edition of the SEA Games in Thailand, the country’s sanshou (combat) fighters rose to the occasion, with Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy and Truong Van Chuong delivering decisive victories.

In the women’s 60kg final, Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy defeated Hnin Nu Wah of Myanmar in commanding fashion to claim the championship at SEA Games 33. Two years earlier, her weight class was not included at SEA Games 32 in Cambodia, denying her the opportunity to compete. This year marked her return to the regional stage, where she sealed the title with an emphatic performance.

Thu Thuy celebrates her hard-earned victory in the final.

“I congratulate myself on this victory. I entered the final with the best possible mindset and was able to overcome my opponent,” Thuy said. “This result is not only mine but also belongs to my teammates who trained alongside me throughout our preparations for SEA Games 33.”

Shortly afterward, the men’s 70kg final took place, with Truong Van Chuong cruising past Saibounpheng Phonh of Laos by a 2-0 scoreline. The win allowed Truong Van Chuong to successfully defend the gold medal he had won at SEA Games 32, while also delivering Vietnam’s second gold medal in wushu at this year’s Games.

Van Chuong (red) secures Vietnam’s second gold medal in wushu.

“We prepared very carefully for these decisive sanshou finals. Both athletes won gold, and we are truly moved by the results,” said Mr. Vu Van Trung, Head of the Vietnamese wushu delegation. “This SEA Games has seen extremely fierce competition.”

Van Chuong is overcome with emotion as his victory is announced.

With the two gold medals secured on the final day, Vietnam’s wushu team officially concluded its SEA Games 33 campaign, meeting the targets set ahead of the tournament.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan