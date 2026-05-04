Ho Chi Minh City sports mark 50 years of growth and global reach

Over 50 years, Ho Chi Minh City’s sports sector has developed alongside the country’s largest metropolis, progressing from community-based movements to high-performance success and becoming a defining feature of the city.

Over five decades, the hallmark of Ho Chi Minh City sports has been not just its achievements on domestic and international stages, but the sustained vitality of its grassroots base.

According to Dr. Ly Dai Nghia, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Sports Training and Competition Center, after 1975, much of the city’s sports infrastructure was outdated and underdeveloped, leaving grassroots sports activities largely absent.

Overcoming these challenges, Ho Chi Minh City has steadily built a broad-based sports foundation, placing citizens at the center as both participants and direct beneficiaries. This direction was strongly reaffirmed at the celebration marking the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s sports sector and the 50th anniversary of Ho Chi Minh City’s sports sector in March 2026.

Mr. Tran The Thuan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, emphasized that the city aims to ensure all sports facilities are open to the public, with the goal that every resident can learn at least one sport free of charge.

Within this broader vision, the Ho Chi Minh City Sports Training and Competition Center stands out as a typical example. Beyond training professional athletes for high-performance sports, the center is also oriented toward expanding spaces for community physical activity.

Over 6,000 people join Olympic Run Day 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Community sports activities now thrive across the city, from football matches and outdoor aerobics to yoga, fitness and martial arts classes, attracting people of all ages. Swimming programs, especially for children, have also been consistently promoted, contributing to public health and safety. Regular community sporting events help foster an active lifestyle among residents.

Mr. Nguyen Nam Nhan, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, said that year-round community sports events play a key role in shaping an active urban lifestyle.

At the same time, high-performance sports have become a source of pride. From just a handful of disciplines after 1975, the city now excels in numerous sports and remains a key training hub for national teams competing at the SEA Games, Asian Games and Olympics.

Dr. Ly Dai Nghia, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Sports Training and Competition Center, said that following administrative restructuring in 2025, the city has undertaken comprehensive reforms in the sports sector, focusing on streamlined management, targeted investment in key disciplines, public-private partnerships, and digital transformation. New policies introduced in 2025 have also improved and incentives for coaches and athletes, providing greater stability and motivation.

With a balanced development between grassroots participation and elite performance, Ho Chi Minh City’s sports sector is well-positioned to continue thriving, contributing to a healthier, more dynamic and sustainable urban future.

By Nguyen Anh - Translated by Huyen Huong