Sports

Grandmaster Le Quang Liem secures official spot at Esports World Cup 2026

SGGPO

Vietnamese chess grandmaster Le Quang Liem has officially qualified for the Esports World Cup 2026 after finishing third at the DreamHack Atlanta 2026 chess tournament in the United States.

In the early hours of May 18 (Vietnam time), Vietnamese chess grandmaster Le Quang Liem played his remaining matches at the DreamHack Atlanta 2026 online chess tournament held in the United States.

Starting from the quarterfinals, the Vietnamese grandmaster defeated Ukrainian player Oleksandr Bortnyk 1-0 to secure a place in the semifinals.

In the semifinal round, however, Le Quang Liem lost 0-1 to Serbian grandmaster Alexey Sarana and moved into the lower bracket.

There, he bounced back strongly by defeating Russian grandmaster Andrey Esipenko 2-0. However, in a rematch against Alexey Sarana, the Vietnamese player fell short again, losing 0.5-1.5.

liem-3268-8016-8173-5907-7957-2409.jpg
Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem will represent Vietnam at the Esports World Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia in August. Photo: FIDE

Le Quang Liem ultimately finished third overall at DreamHack Atlanta 2026, a tournament featuring 32 players. His result earned him one of four qualification spots for the Esports World Cup 2026.

The Esports World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia from July 6 to August 23. According to organizers, the event will feature competitions in 24 esports titles, with chess included as an official discipline played on computers.

This marks the first time Le Quang Liem has officially qualified for the Esports World Cup.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Grandmaster Le Quang Liem Esports World Cup 2026 DreamHack Atlanta 2026 Vietnamese chess grandmaster

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn