Sports

Vietnam wins three gold medals at Asian Wushu Championships

The Vietnamese team ranks fourth in the medal tally at the 2024 Asian Wushu Championships, which has concluded in Macao, China.

Viet.jpg
The Vietnamese team at 2024 Asian Wushu Championships (Photo: toquoc.vn)

The team have brought home three gold medals, two silver medals and nine bronze medals, finishing behind China, Iran and Malaysia.

“The results in taolu (performance) and sanda (combat) reflect the dedication of both the coaching staff and the athletes. We appreciate the excellent fighting spirit demonstrated by our martial artists in the finals," said Vu Van Trung, the head of the wushu section at the Sports Authority of Vietnam, on September 15.

This year's championship is the most significant international tournament for Vietnamese athletes, providing them with an opportunity to enhance their skills and gain valuable experience.

The tournament featured 300 outstanding martial artists from 20 countries and territories, with 11 nations winning gold medals.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Martial Artists Asian Wushu Championships Gold Medal Sports Authority of Vietnam Vietnamese team

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn