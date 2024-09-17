Vietnam wins three gold medals at Asian Wushu Championships

The Vietnamese team ranks fourth in the medal tally at the 2024 Asian Wushu Championships, which has concluded in Macao, China.

The Vietnamese team at 2024 Asian Wushu Championships (Photo: toquoc.vn)

The team have brought home three gold medals, two silver medals and nine bronze medals, finishing behind China, Iran and Malaysia.

“The results in taolu (performance) and sanda (combat) reflect the dedication of both the coaching staff and the athletes. We appreciate the excellent fighting spirit demonstrated by our martial artists in the finals," said Vu Van Trung, the head of the wushu section at the Sports Authority of Vietnam, on September 15.

This year's championship is the most significant international tournament for Vietnamese athletes, providing them with an opportunity to enhance their skills and gain valuable experience.

The tournament featured 300 outstanding martial artists from 20 countries and territories, with 11 nations winning gold medals.

Vietnamplus